FinDev Canada Invests in leading Peruvian agricultural producer, Danper Agricola La Venturosa

The USD 8 million loan will create quality jobs and support women's economic participation in the Peruvian agribusiness sector

MONTREAL, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - FinDev Canada announced a loan of USD 8 million to Danper Agricola La Venturosa ("Danper ALV"), a subsidiary of Danper Trujillo, that will yield job creation, improve environmental management systems and support women's economic participation in Peru's agriculture sector.

Danper ALV is focused on the production and export of high-value crops, including grapes and avocados, which supports local sustainability in Northern Peru. For the past 7 years, the company has provided consistent growth by generating local opportunities, providing holistic and inclusive benefits, and taking initiatives towards gender equality and leadership.

For over 25 years, Danper Trujillo and its subsidiaries, have set an example in Peru and Latin America of agricultural best practices, continuous improvements in efficiencies, and social and environmental leadership. Danper Trujillo is one of Peru's leading agricultural companies, currently producing a variety of fruits and vegetables for export to North American, European and Asian markets.

The loan will help to shift the company's focus to higher-value crops, which will maintain and increase quality jobs by increasing financial performance. Danper Trujillo and Danper ALV are leaders in environmental and sustainability management and have implemented international best practice throughout their operations.

"We are thrilled to be working with a company that will have an immediate and local impact in the Peruvian agribusiness sector, which is crucial to sustainability, economic development and women's economic empowerment." said Suzanne Gaboury, Chief Investment Officer at FinDev Canada. "This is our first direct transaction in the agribusiness sector."

"Danper's sustainable commitment is deeply rooted in our business strategy. It combines our corporate values such as respect and commitment to the development of our human capital, our surrounding communities and the environment. We are focused on increasing the productivity and competitiveness of our company in a permanent and sustained manner", said Jorge Arangurí, Executive Director and Founder of Danper. "This way we can improve the economic, social and environmental performance of the company, generating value for all its stakeholders".

Job creation from the ground up

FinDev Canada's loan will contribute towards a more sustainable and inclusive agribusiness sector in Peru, by supporting around 300 high-quality permanent and temporary jobs, of which a significant proportion is expected to go to women. Jobs at Danper ALV also include benefits to temporary and permanent employees, such as onsite healthcare, transportation to and from work and advancement opportunities.

Danper ALV also procures most of its supply chain goods and services from local suppliers, bringing additional benefits to the local economy.

Empowering women employees through the private sector

FinDev Canada's loan to Danper ALV is the second transaction to qualify for the 2X Challenge: Financing for women. The 2X Challenge, launched at the 2018 G7 Summit in Canada, calls on development finance institutions to mobilize their own funds, as well as private capital, to help advance women as entrepreneurs, as business leaders, as employees and as consumers of products and services that enhance their economic participation.

Women currently comprise 46% of Danper ALV's permanent employees. The company also offers a benefits package to permanent and temporary employees that includes access to health services and medical care (including maternal and reproductive health), training and advancement opportunities, as well as dedicated, on site facilities for women.

Danper Trujillo is the first and only Peruvian company to be EDGE (Economic Dividends for Gender Equality) certified, making them a leader in driving gender equality and women's participation in private sector activities. The company's CEO is Mrs. Rosario Bazan, a highly respected businesswoman and a powerful advocate for women's economic empowerment in Peru.

About FinDev Canada

The Development Finance Institute Canada Inc., operating under the FinDev Canada brand, is a Canadian institution dedicated to providing financial services to the private sector in developing countries with the aim of combating poverty through economic growth by focusing on three main themes: economic development through job creation, women economic empowerment, and climate change mitigation. The Development Finance Institute Canada Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Export Development Canada (EDC). Find out more about FinDev Canada here.

About Danper ALV

Danper is a Danish-Peruvian agroindustrial joint venture. For the past 25 years, it has been at the forefront of the agroindustrial sector based on its quality, innovation and sustainable commitment, which has led the company to be considered today as a global benchmark on Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability practices. It has been a pioneer in the Latin America (LATAM) region of different social, economic and environmental programs. The company exports Peruvian crops to some of the most challenging markets in the five continents, including asparagus, artichokes, avocados, blueberries, peppers, grapes, mangoes, quinoa, among others. It is the first Peruvian company that has obtained the EDGE certification on Gender Equality.

