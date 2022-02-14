MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Find Therapeutics Inc. ('Find') is pleased to announce accomplished biotechnology executive and entrepreneur, Dr. Philippe Douville as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Douville brings to Find 25 years of sector experience, with involvement in a number of biotech ventures across the areas of cardiovascular, inflammation, and genomics. He was the founding CEO of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), and led the company for a dozen years from early discovery through to a successful Phase II study, and then contributed to its Nasdaq IPO in 2019 while serving as its Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Douville obtained his PhD in neurosciences from McGill University and an MBA from the École des Hautes Études Commerciales of the Université de Montréal.

"I am delighted to join Find Therapeutics, a highly-promising company with outstanding foundational science and real opportunity to advance novel molecular entities in a number of indications," said Dr. Douville." The time to grow Find is now, and I look forward to working with its outstanding team and Board to fully realize the significant potential the company holds."

"Dr. Douville has an impressive track record of success, and a proven ability to lead an organization through multiple stages of growth," commented Mrs. Laurence Rulleau, Chairwoman of Find Therapeutics. "The Board of Directors is excited to welcome him to the company, and wishes to thank Dr. Youssef Bennani for leading the organization from inception, building its pipeline, and ensuring leadership continuum for the company.

Find Therapeutics is dedicated to the development of next generation trans-membrane allosteric modulators to treat rare diseases. The company was launched in 2020 with investments from CTI Life Sciences, along with partners adMare BioInnovations, Domain Therapeutics and Peptimimesis Pharma.

Visit www.findtherapeutics.com for more details about Find Therapeutics.

About CTI Life Sciences:

Based in Montreal, CTI Life Sciences Fund L.P. was created in 2006. The firm makes venture capital investments mostly in innovative high quality biotech companies at the pre-clinical and clinical development stages, in North America, and primarily in Canada. Since its second mandate in 2014, CTI Life Sciences Fund manages $245 million of assets. For more information, visit www.ctisciences.com.

About Domain Therapeutics:

Domain Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company operating in France and Canada, is dedicated to the discovery and development of new drug candidates targeting G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), one of the most important classes of drug targets. Over the last decade, the company has created a proprietary pipeline in immuno-oncology, neurology and rare diseases and is now focusing on delivering and developing high-value drug candidates to tackle GPCR-mediated immunosuppression in immune-oncology. The company has signed multiple partnering agreements with pharmaceutical companies.

www.domaintherapeutics.com

About adMare BioInnovations:

With a wealth of scientific discovery, Canada is primed to be a global leader in life sciences. To realize this potential, adMare uses its scientific and commercial expertise, specialized R&D infrastructure, and investment capital to build investable companies, robust ecosystems and industry-ready talent – and re-invests its returns back into the Canadian industry to ensure it is sustained for the long-term.

www.admarebio.com

For further information: Dr. Philippe Douville; Chief Executive Officer; Find Therapeutics, [email protected]