Find Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Dr. Anthony Johnson to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Find Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced that Anthony Johnson, MBBS, MD has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors effective March 4, 2024.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Tony to the team," said Philippe Douville, President and CEO of Find Therapeutics. "Tony's deep clinical experience, particularly in early clinical development, coupled with his extensive network in the life-sciences industry will make him an invaluable member of the Find Therapeutics Board as we advance our remyelinating agent, FTX-101, and prepare to enter the clinic this year."

Dr. Johnson brings over 25 years of academic, industry and venture experience. He currently serves as President and CEO of Domain Therapeutics, Chairman of the Board for Outrun Therapeutics and Board Director for Nanosyrinx. Dr. Johnson was previously President and CEO of Goldfinch Bio and, prior to that, Head of Early Clinical Development. He also served as Chief Medical Officer of the Innovative Medicines and Early Development Biotech Unit at AstraZeneca. Previously, he was a venture partner at OrbiMed Advisors and, prior to that, held several industry positions including Vice President, Discovery Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), and Vice President, Discovery Medicine at GlaxoSmithKline. He was also a Founding Director of the Glaxo Wellcome Medicines Research Unit and has held various board positions at AstraZeneca, Rgenix and Cardioxyl (later acquired by BMS). Dr. Johnson has had multiple fellowships including with Homerton College, Cambridge University, the Royal Australasian College of Physicians and the Rowden White Trust. He is a board-certified physician in internal medicine and clinical pharmacology, and maintains an active medical license in the US. Dr. Johnson earned his MBBS and MD from the University of New South Wales and his MPH from the University of Queensland.

"Find Therapeutics is developing a novel and potentially paradigm-changing therapeutic," said Dr. Johnson. "I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to help leverage Find's strengths to advance and optimize the pipeline."

Find Therapeutics also announces that Pascal Neuville, Ph.D., has stepped down from the board as a Non-Executive Director effective March 3, 2024.

Dr. Douville, President and CEO, added: "We would like to warmly thank Pascal for his years of contribution and support. We are grateful to have worked with him and wish him well in his future endeavors."

About Find

Find Therapeutics is dedicated to the development of next generation therapies to treat inflammatory autoimmune diseases. The company was launched in 2020 with investments from CTI Life Sciences, adMare BioInnovations and Domain Therapeutics and an exclusive license from Strasbourg University on a technology and related know-how initially developed by Dr. Dominique Bagnard. Visit www.findtherapeutics.com for more details about Find Therapeutics.

