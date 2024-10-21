MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Find Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced initiation of dosing in its Phase 1 clinical study of FTX-101 in healthy volunteers. FTX-101 is a first-in-class therapeutic peptide that modulates the Plexin A1 / Neuropilin 1 transmembrane receptor complex in the brain to promote remyelination. Following completion of the Phase 1 clincal study, Find plans to investigate the use of FTX-101 in individuals with Chronic Optic Neuropathy – a long-term condition due to demyelination in the visual tracts of the brain and optic nerve, with serious effects on visual acuity and perception.

The Phase 1 first-in-human study will assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of FTX-101 when administered in healthy volunteers. The study is being initiated after the US Food and Drug Administration authorized initiation of the study earlier this year. The clinical study consists of two parts. Part 1 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose (SAD) study comprised of 40 subjects receiving FTX-101 or placebo while Part 2 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose (MAD) study that will enroll 24 subjects receiving FTX-101 or placebo.

"The initiation of this study is a significant milestone for both our company and individuals who suffer with Chronic Optic Neuropathy," said Philippe Douville, CEO of Find. "In this study, we will build on the large body of preclinical evidence demonstrating FTX-101's effects in models of autoimmune disease. A therapy of this type would represent a major step forward in finding the first treatment to improve the lives of people afflicted with Chronic Optic Neuropathy. We look forward to sharing data from this study in the first half of 2025."

About FTX-101

Find's lead compound, FTX-101, is a first-in-class remyelinating agent that aims to restore vision to people suffering from Chronic Optic Neuropathy. FTX-101 is a rationally designed therapeutic peptide that targets Plexin A1 and Neuropilin 1, a receptor complex present in the brain that has been shown to be involved in the migration and differentiation of oligodendrocyte precursor cells into myelinating oligodendrocytes. Compelling preclinical data for FTX-101 in demyelinating models show strong myelin repair activity.

About Find

Find Therapeutics is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of next generation therapies to treat inflammatory autoimmune diseases. The company was launched in 2020 and is supported with investments from CTI Life Sciences, adMare BioInnovations, Domain Therapeutics and Investissment Québec and an exclusive license from SATT-Conectus and the University of Strasbourg on a technology and related know-how. Visit www.findtherapeutics.com for more details about Find Therapeutics.

