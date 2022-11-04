Find Amazing Yuletide Savings at Red Apple & The Bargain! Shop -- Starting November 12th

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop are ready to wow customers of all ages this holiday season with a jam-packed line-up of exciting events every weekend.

From Saturday, November 12th through to Christmas Eve, shoppers will find everything they need to make the holidays bright while saving big on must-have toys, electronics, décor, food, fashion, home and more.

Plus: There's never been a better time to go digital with Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop. E-club members receive early-bird access to wow-worthy savings of 20% off their entire purchase1 on November 11th.

Yule Love This! In-Store Savings Event ( November 12 )

Deck the halls with sweet savings: Customers can pick up a special invite in their local store2 between November 4th–11th, and they're invited back on Saturday, November 12th, to receive 20% off their entire purchase — a fantastic opportunity to make budgets go further in the ramp-up to the holidays.

Together We Care® Toy Drive (November 12–December 3) and Fill-a-Sleigh Day ( December 3 )

We're encouraging customers to give from the heart again this year to support families in need in their communities: From November 12th through December 3rd, our stores will collect toys and gifts for the Together We Care® Toy Drive — all donated by Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop's generous customers.

We make it easy with a huge assortment of brands that are sure to top every kid's wish list, including Magic MixiesTM, My Little Pony®, Star Wars®, Polly PocketTM, L.O.L SurpriseTM, BarbieTM, Hot WheelsTM, PAW PatrolTM and Fisher-Price®.

Then on Saturday, December 3rd, we welcome customers to join us in-store for our 6th annual Fill-a-Sleigh Day, when 10% of ALL sales3 across Canada will be donated to local charities.

Peel n' Reveal up to 50% off ( November 19 )

Treat yourself to some serious deals! Starting November 12th, Associates will distribute Peel n' Reveal cards to shoppers4. Then, on November 19th, customers tear their card at checkout to save 10% to 50% off their entire purchase. Every card is a winner!

Plus: One lucky customer will win the Grand Prize of a $1,000 gift card for Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop.

Black Friday Digital Flyer (November 25–27)

Customers can kick up their holiday shopping for three days with our Black Friday digital flyer, featuring an incredible selection of brand-name toys, electronics, small appliances and more.

Cyber Monday Exclusive: Loyalty Members Save! ( November 28 )

Be sure to join our E-club or follow us on Facebook and Instagram to receive an exclusive coupon for exciting Cyber Monday offers, redeemable in-store on November 28th.

Dive into December: Loyalty Members Save! ( December 8-9 )

In this two-day event, our E-club, Facebook and Instagram community members will receive an exclusive digital coupon for savings that will help with all of your holiday baking!

Special Storewide Savings Event ( December 10 )

On December 10th, customers will have another fantastic opportunity to save big in-store on clothing, footwear, basics and accessories — no coupon necessary!

A Customer Favourite! 12 Days of Deals (December 13–24)

From December 13th through Christmas Eve, join us as we unveil 12 days of deals: Each day brings huge new savings (unveiled each morning)! Customers will want to visit their local store, join our E-club or follow our Facebook and Instagram feeds for all the exciting details. These deals are bigger than ever, so don't miss out on your chance to save big, as it's gone once the deal is over!

We can't wait to celebrate the holidays with the communities we serve across Canada — and wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.

About Red Apple Stores ULC

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For more than 20 years, our stores — branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple — have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our customers with all the brand-name food, fashion, home and more — but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods where we do business.

_______________________ 1 Valid with barcode. Exclusions: Lottery, tobacco products, pre-paid cards. 2 Valid with invitation handout/barcode. Exclusions: Lottery, tobacco, gift cards, phone cards, pre-paid cards. 3 Exclusions: Lottery, tobacco, gift cards, phone cards, pre-paid cards. 4 While supplies last. See in-store, November 12–19, 2022.

