MONTREAL, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Finchley Healthcare Ventures is pleased to announce the nomination of Pierre Beauparlant, Ph.D. as Executive Managing Director. This new life science fund belongs to the Goodman family, which owns Pharmascience, a generic pharmaceutical company, also offering single-source specialty products through its Pendopharm division and bioanalytical services through its Royalmount Laboratories division.

With over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Pierre brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the organization.

Prior to joining Finchley Healthcare Ventures, Pierre has held leadership positions at Sanderling Ventures, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and several development-stage biopharmaceutical companies. His diverse background has equipped him with a deep understanding of the entire drug development process, from discovery to commercialization.

Throughout his career, Pierre has demonstrated exceptional skills in the creation, financing, and management of early-stage companies with a mission to develop new therapies. His strategic insights and business acumen have played a pivotal role in advancing numerous innovative projects and bringing them to market.

We believe that with his extensive experience and track record of success, Pierre will be instrumental in guiding our venture capital fund towards identifying and supporting ground-breaking companies and investment funds in the pharmaceutical sector. His leadership will further strengthen our commitment to fostering innovation and driving the growth of companies with the potential to transform patient care.

We extend a warm welcome to Pierre and look forward to the valuable contributions he will make in advancing our mission to support the development and commercialization of new therapies that improve the lives of patients worldwide through our financial investment and by making Pharmascience quality bioanalytical and manufacturing expertise available to Finchley Healthcare Ventures portfolio companies.

About Finchley Healthcare Ventures

Finchley Healthcare Ventures (FHCV) is a Canadian venture capital fund founded in 2022 specializing in investments within the rapidly evolving landscape of life sciences. With a passion for advancing healthcare and a keen focus on fostering innovation, FHCV is dedicated to supporting companies developing new and transformative medicines, as well as investing in other venture capital funds operating in the life sciences sector.

FHCV invests in companies that are pushing the boundaries of medical research and development, with a particular emphasis on those developing novel therapies. FHCV seeks out opportunities where breakthrough technologies and transformative ideas have the potential to address significant unmet medical needs and revolutionize patient care. The organization also invests in venture capital funds specializing in life sciences and seeks to leverage their expertise and network to access a diverse range of investment opportunities. This approach allows FHCV to diversify its portfolio while also benefiting from the specialized knowledge and due diligence capabilities of these investment partners.

About Pharmascience

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 50th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2022, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2023, the company was recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People, as part of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. Also in 2023, Pharmascience was certified as a Great Place to Work for the second year running.

SOURCE Finchley

For further information: please contact [email protected]