MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Financial balance in a relationship does not always mean splitting everything in half, and overcoming the taboo of talking to your partner about money may not be easy, but it is necessary. Because healthy finances are the starting point for many couples' dreams, it is better to broach the topic sooner than later. In anticipation of Financial Literacy Month in November, the Quebec CPA Order has created a free information kit to help couples develop the right reflexes at every stage of their lives.

A free online financial self-care kit…for two!

For this edition's theme, the Order filled its one-stop kit with a wealth of practical tools that couples can use to soundly manage their finances. Among its contents, they can register for a webinar on dealing with separation or another on developing healthier financial habits.

The kit also includes a number of articles, questionnaires, guides and interactive workshops that answer many questions, such as:

From a tax perspective, what is the most important issue that couples often forget to talk about?

Are you a perfect or imperfect match when it comes to discussing money with your partner?

What is the greatest financial advantage and disadvantage of being in a couple?

"I am proud of the initiatives we take every year for Financial Literacy Month. Helping members of the public understand the fundamental concepts of their finances so that they can make more informed decisions is part of the Order's mission to protect the public. We created this kit because we are convinced that everyone, no matter where they are in their lives as a couple or family, can keep learning about and improving their finances," stated Geneviève Mottard, CPA, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Order.

Talk to experts for a more informed approach

The Order also reminds members of the public that talking to qualified professionals is a good way to take control of their finances. CPAs, for example, have cutting-edge expertise and can help you reach your full financial potential, depending on your situation and plans. Moreover, hundreds of CPAs volunteer their time at schools, workplaces and elsewhere to share their knowledge of finance and help Quebecers gain a solid grasp of money basics.

About the Quebec CPA Order

The Quebec CPA Order has 42,000 members and 5,000 future CPAs, making it the third largest professional order in Quebec. The Order ensures the protection of the public and the visibility of the profession. It represents all areas of expertise of the accounting profession, including financial reporting, management accounting, strategy and governance, audit and assurance, finance and taxation.

