QUÉBEC, Feb. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Mrs. Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, in partnership with the Société du Plan Nord, is proud to announce calls for projects for organizations and businesses wishing to contribute to the sustainable development of Québec's northern territory.

These four Société du Plan Nord financial assistance programs will enable projects focused on communities' needs north of the 49th parallel to flourish and take part in the northern territory's vitality. These financial tools are listed below:

The Société du Plan Nord will distribute 89.3 million dollars to support various projects through these financial tools created as part of the 2023-2028 Northern Action Plan.

Applications are now open for organizations and businesses. Detailed instructions and the exact dates for each tool can be found on the Financial support north of the 49th parallel webpage on the Québec.ca government portal.

Quotes:

"I'm thrilled that our government created an array of concrete financial tools to support local and regional projects north of the 49th parallel. The four calls for projects launched today stem from our 2023-2028 Northern Action Plan unveiled last December. They will enable a wide range of promising projects for local communities to take root, enhancing citizens' quality of life in the North, from Lebel-sur-Quévillon to d'Havre-Saint-Pierre and from Baie-Comeau to Fermont. I encourage our partners from the northern territory to apply widely and submit their projects through these programs to support the vitality of their region."

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

Highlights

Société du Plan Nord's mission is to contribute to the integrated and coherent development of the northern territory according to the government's orientations. It does so in consultation with relevant regional representatives, Indigenous communities, and the private sector.





The Fonds d'initiatives nordiques supports projects that promote community development in the North, environmental conservation and entrepreneurial initiatives. As part of this program, a total of $21,3 million is available for 2023-2028.





is available for 2023-2028. The Programme de sécurité alimentaire nordique aims to support various local food initiatives, including the processing and preservation of food produced by and for northern communities to better meet communities' needs. As part of this program, a total of $3 million is available for 2023-2028.





is available for 2023-2028. The Programme de formation de la main–d'œuvre en milieu nordique supports training projects of interest in northern communities and projects promoting workforce retention on the territory. As part of this program, a total of $5 million is available for 2023-2028.





is available for 2023-2028. The Opportunity Budget supports large-scale northern projects that will be undertaken between 2023 and 2028 designed to address the issues and needs of communities north of the 49th parallel. As part of this program, a total of $60 million is available for 2023-2028.

Related links:

Follow the Société du Plan Nord on social media :

X

LinkedIn

SOURCE Société du Plan Nord

For further information: Source : Gabrielle Côté, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry and Minister Responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, Tel. : 438 368-1307; Information : Laurie Richard, Communications Advisor, Société du Plan Nord, Tel. : 418 643-1874, ext. 66455