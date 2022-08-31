GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE), Caroline J. Simard, announced today the publication of an undertaking and nine administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act). In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs and the full text of undertakings are published on the CCE's website.

The Deputy Commissioner has the power to issue Notices of Violations imposing AMPs of up to $500 for individuals. In this capacity, the Deputy Commissioner issued Notices of Violation to:

five financial agents who failed to provide a nomination contestant's campaign return within four months of the selection date of various 2019 Liberal Party of Canada nomination contests;

nomination contests; four official agents who failed to produce a candidate's electoral campaign return within four months after polling day for the 2019 general election.

The Deputy Commissioner also accepted an undertaking from a financial agent who failed to provide a nomination contestant's campaign return within the prescribed deadline. This measure of compliance was chosen after considering certain factors, including the financial agent's exceptional personal circumstances and their cooperation with the CCE's office.

AMPs and undertakings are administrative tools of compliance that the Commissioner can use to address violations under the Act. They aim to promote compliance with the Act. More information about AMPs can be found in our Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime.

The Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections is distinct from Elections Canada and the Commissioner carries out a different mandate. Elections Canada administers the Canada Elections Act and federal elections while the Commissioner is responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act.

