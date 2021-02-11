Financeit Selected as ClimateCare's Preferred Financing Vendor

Canadian fintech announces new addition to growing client portfolio

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Financeit, Canada's leading point-of-sale ("POS") financing provider in the home improvement sector, is pleased to announce its appointment as the preferred financing vendor for ClimateCare –Canada's largest network of independent heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems contractors.

As a leader and pioneer in the HVAC industry since 1992, ClimateCare is a network of local businesses spread across Ontario which provides installation, maintenance, and repair services for heating, air conditioning, indoor air improvement and water heater and conditioning products.

"We're beyond thrilled to partner with an industry pioneer and trusted leader in the home improvement space," says Casper Wong, COO, GM, and Co-Founder of Financeit. "ClimateCare's commitment to supporting local and high standard of service made them the perfect partner – we're delighted to help them support their merchants and consumers."

"As a locally run business dedicated to delivering exceptional service, it was essential to find a partner with similar company values and dedication to a high standard of service," says Glenn Mellors, Director of Operations at ClimateCare. "We are in the business of supporting our local economy – to achieve that, it was important to carefully select a technology forward provider that offered a fast, transparent application process and made it easy for our merchants to increase close rates while offering our consumers with affordable payment plans, especially during this critical time."

The strategic partnership will allow ClimateCare to use Financeit's innovative cloud-based POS platform along with service integrations with platforms such as ServiceTitan to achieve customer success and revenue growth. In addition, ClimateCare has selected Financeit to support its new program, CLARITY. The monthly all-inclusive subscription program allows homeowners to affordably purchase items such as a furnace or air conditioner while enjoying hassle-free repairs and regularly scheduled maintenance at no additional cost. The program boasts a 12-year parts and labour warranty.

About Financeit

Financeit is a market-leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle and retail industries. Financeit's innovative cloud-based technology makes it easy for merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with affordable monthly or bi-weekly payment plans. The Financeit platform features a fast, transparent application process and has serviced over 9,000 merchant partners across Canada, with over $1 billion in assets under management.

About ClimateCare

ClimateCare is Canada's largest network of independent heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems contractors. The network includes local businesses spread across Ontario and dedicated to delivering on the high standards associated with the ClimateCare name.

