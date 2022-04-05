Financeit Named One of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers for 2022

Financeit is recognized for its dedication to providing an exceptional work environment and developing innovative HR practices

TORONTO, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Financeit , Canada's leading point-of-sale (POS) financing provider, has been named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers for 2022 by The Globe and Mail. The awards recognize small and medium businesses that offer Canada's top workplaces and forward-thinking human resource policies.

"Financeit is thrilled to be recognized as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers in 2022," says Michael Garrity, CEO, and co-founder of Financeit. "Building a workplace culture that focuses on providing an exceptional employee experience has been at our core since day one."

This title is one of many that Financeit earned in 2021 and the start of 2022, recently named one of The Globe and Mail Report on Business' Top Growing Companies and home to one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™.

These recognitions come after an unprecedented year for Financeit, which added over 1,100 new merchant partners, processed over 115,000 loan applications, and funded a record $534 million in loans in 2021. It also reached $2 billion in lifetime loan originations, taking only two years to double the previous milestone of $1 billion, which was reached in 2019.

"None of what's been accomplished in the past year would be possible without our team," says Garrity. "Experiencing external business milestones alongside internal organizational growth is not a coincidence. Financeit's success starts with that of our team."

About Financeit

Financeit is a market-leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle, and retail industries. Financeit's innovative cloud-based technology makes it easy for merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with affordable monthly or bi-weekly payment plans. The Financeit platform features a fast, transparent application process and has serviced over 9,000 merchant partners across Canada, with over $1 billion in assets under management.

