Financeit named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2021

"As we have managed our way effectively through the crisis, we continue every week to look for new ways to establish connection and recognition to the team in the best way we can within the constraints we have been presented with. We're a diverse and dynamic company with an open and collaborative environment that is small enough that our employees feel they can make an impact internally and large enough to make an impact in the market. This is also reflected in the resounding positive response from our team to our transition from in-office to remote work that led to our engagement scores increasing by 4% in one year alone, from a score of 83% in 2020 to 87% in 2021" says Michael Garrity.

Financeit was selected for the award based on criteria such as employee involvement in setting values from the mission and vision, high engagement and rewards programs, a strong recognition culture, great commitment to charitable activities that employees are involved in and, finally, solid growth and performance as an organization.

"At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it's your organization's greatest asset," says Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada's Most Admired™ program. "Each of the 2021 award recipients puts culture at the centre of everything they do and demonstrates a commitment to culture as a competitive advantage. They set an excellent example of how crafting and sustaining a high-performance culture can drive incredible growth and performance."

Financeit's market and employee-focused culture has won the company multiple accolades over the course of the past two years, most recently being recognized as one of the top growing companies in Canada by The Globe & Mail. This year has also marked important milestones for the organization with new strategic partnerships with RBC and SunLife as well as a funding milestone of reaching $2bn in loan originations.

Financeit is a market-leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle and retail industries. Financeit's innovative cloud-based technology makes it easy for merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with affordable monthly or bi-weekly payments. The Financeit platform features a fast, transparent application process and has serviced over 3,000 active merchant partners across Canada, with over $2billion in assets under management.

Waterstone Human Capital inspires organizations to build high performance cultures. They are a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. They have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage. For more information please visit www.waterstonehc.com or www.canadasmostadmired.com.

