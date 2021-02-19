Financeit Named International Pool Group's Preferred Financing Partner in Canada

Canadian fintech bolsters home improvement portfolio with new client win

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Financeit, Canada's leading point-of-sale ("POS") financing provider in the home improvement sector centered around providing Canadians with Better Commerce for Better Living announced a new partnership with The International Pool Group for their three retail brands (LeisureScapes, IPG Network, Destination Piscine).

As an association of pool & spa retailers in Canada and a trusted leader in the industry, The International Pool Group is a leading source for swimming pool and hot tub information and services with over 95 independently operated specialty stores nationwide. A strong advocate for the North American industry, The International Pool Group offers their members marketing and business tools to ensure their businesses' success. All International Pool Group members will now have access to Financeit's innovative cloud-based POS financing platform to support everyday business needs through a preferred buy now, pay later program. As part of the program, Financeit will offer consumers the flexibility to manage their payment options for upgrades to their home without any backdated interest, payments or penalties.

"We have seen swimming pool and hot tub sales surge amid the pandemic as consumers continue to invest in at-home experiences," says Julie Pelletier, VP Purchasing at The International Pool Group. "To meet the high demand, The International Pool Group is pleased to add a preferred financing program to the competitive roster of services we provide to our network. Dealers have requested this service and we are excited to offer it across Canada through our partnership with Financeit."

"This partnership is a natural continuation of Financeit's undertaking to provide home improvement businesses with buy-now, pay later options," says Casper Wong, COO, GM, and Co-Founder of Financeit. "We will continue to see this growing trend of staycations and home beautification. We're thrilled to partner with a leading network of pool & spa professionals in North America to meet the demands of its businesses and offer technology forward solutions."

A FinTech market leader in the home improvement sector – Financeit was recognized by Canadian Business as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies in 2020, with an average of 40 percent growth in business for its fifth consecutive year. Since its' launch less than 10 years ago, Financeit has processed roughly $6 billion in loan applications in partnership with over 9,000 businesses across Canada. Financeit's strategic vertical, home improvement, showed substantial growth in 2020 with an increase of 27 percent year-over-year.

About The International Pool Group

The International Pool Group and its member store have been a trusted name in the pool & spa industry for over 35 years. The International Pool Group is proud to be Canada's leading source for swimming pools and hot tubs, with over 95 independently operated specialty stores nationwide.

About Financeit

Financeit is a market-leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle and retail industries. Financeit's innovative cloud-based technology makes it easy for merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with affordable monthly or bi-weekly payment plans. The Financeit platform features a fast, transparent application process and has serviced over 9,000 merchant partners across Canada, with over $1 billion in assets under management.

