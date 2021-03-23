Financeit Named Financing Provider for Right Time Group of Companies in Canada

Canadian fintech strengthens home improvement portfolio with new client win

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Financeit, Canada's leading point-of-sale ("POS") financing provider in the home improvement sector announced a brand-new partnership with Right Time Group of Companies, effective immediately.

Founded in 2014, Right Time is a leading Canadian independent heating, ventilation and air-conditioning ("HVAC") contractor focused on the residential market. The company comprises 11 brands, including Boonstra, Furnasman, Mr. Furnace, Francis Home Environment, Limcan Certified, Peel, Mersey, Home Aire Care, M & K, Moore and Russell, and newly acquired AtlasCare. Operating out of 12 locations in Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia, the company provides preventative maintenance programs and repairs and replacements of HVAC units.

"We're elated to add Right Time to our growing portfolio of HVAC service providers," says Casper Wong, COO, GM, and Co-Founder of Financeit. "Right Time is a leader in the residential HVAC services space in Canada, and this partnership is a welcomed addition to our network of over 9,000 partners. As we're constantly striving to offer our customers the latest technology and most transparent programs, we're pleased to be selected as their exclusive financing partner in Canada to support their long-term growth strategy."

Right Time will now have access to Financeit's innovative technology to support its growth strategy through a comprehensive service package that includes preferred financing, training, support, and program implementation. The strategic package offering is designed to meet the demands of Canadian customers and will allow access to instant financing through Financeit's merchant solution.

"Financeit aligns with our values of premium service and superior customer experience," says Jeremy Hetherington, CEO and President of Right Time. "We are looking forward to working with this talented team to launch an exclusive financing program for our Canadian homeowners who are seeking flexible and affordable payment solutions for their immediate needs. Financeit's recent appointment as the exclusive financing provider for Lennox's consumer promotional offers in Canada reaffirmed our decision to move forward with this partnership."

Financeit's tremendous growth in 2020 garnered multiple accolades, including Canadian Business' list of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies, The Globe and Mail's list of Canada's Top Growing Companies, and Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 50™ Enterprise Fast 15 company.

About Financeit

Centered around providing Canadians with Better Commerce for Better Living, Financeit is a market-leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle and retail industries. Financeit's innovative cloud-based technology makes it easy for merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with affordable monthly or bi-weekly payment plans. The Financeit platform features a fast, transparent application process and has serviced over 9,000 merchant partners across Canada, with over $1 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.financeit.io.

About Right Time

Right Time is the leading Canadian independent heating, ventilation and air-conditioning ("HVAC") contractor focused on the residential market. Right Time now operates out of 12 locations in Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia with over 450 employees and provides preventative maintenance programs, repairs and replacements of household HVAC units. For more information, please visit www.right-time.ca.

