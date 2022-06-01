Financeit joins Canada's top tech players in major office move to The Well

"Financeit has been growing exponentially since its humble beginnings 11 years ago. This office move reflects where we are in our journey, seeing us officially outgrowing our first home" said Michael Garrity, CEO of Financeit. "It's time for a new space that better suits our team and brings more opportunity for collaboration and bigger ideation."

Located at the corner of Front St. and Spadina Ave., The Well is a new multi-use destination with over 1,000,000 sq ft. split between working, dining, and shopping. The 38-floor building will be open to the public in the spring of 2023 and offers best-in-class office spaces designed for human comfort and environmental sustainability with floor-to-ceiling windows, bike parking, shower facilities, and a rooftop terrace. The Financeit team will span across two floors of the space, joining some of Canada's top tech talent that will call The Well home.

The company's new headquarters were designed in partnership with Toronto start-up Clearspace, which specializes in building modern, accessible, and beautiful offices. "Together, we wanted to create a space that encouraged collaboration, innovation, and productivity, values that both Financeit and Clearspace share," explained Mark Goh CEO and co-founder of Clearspace. "By listening and truly understanding the needs of the Financeit team, we were able to design a beautiful, functional and inviting space for the team and office visitors alike."

The new workspace includes hotel seating, hybrid-friendly online meeting software in all 15 meeting rooms and several collaboration spaces and entertainment areas. The office design aims to encourage effectiveness for different types of work, with ergonomic workstations for independent working and collaboration spaces for teamwork. When employees aren't at their laptops, they can be found in the company recreation room, which features an arcade, the wellness room or taking a call in one of the office's many phone booths.

Employee artwork, submitted through a team photo contest, decorates the space, along with a commissioned piece from local Toronto artist: Justin Broadbent. "We wanted to create a space that is representative of our team, our history, and the communities that we service. From the ideation process to the last-minute details, we designed the office to be reflective of our culture and values" says Petroula Tsirimbis, VP of People Success.

In 2020 and 2021, Financeit was named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe & Mail Report on Business, as well as Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures in 2021 and Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers in 2022.

Financeit is a market-leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle, and retail industries. Financeit's innovative cloud-based technology makes it easy for merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with affordable monthly or bi-weekly payment plans. The Financeit platform features a fast, transparent application process and has serviced over 9,000 merchant partners across Canada, with over $1 billion in assets under management.

