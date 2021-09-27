Financeit Celebrates Ranking on Canada's Top Growing Companies

Canada's leading fintech recognized among the boldest businesses in the country

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Financeit has once again established its position as Canada's fintech leader, announcing today that the company was placed No. 221 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies The most recent win comes off the heels of a successful 2020, adding to the company's numerous accolades and awards.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers." Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Financeit earned its spot with three-year growth of 184%.

Financeit is a market-leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle, and retail space. As the leading lender in this space for the past 10 years, fin-tech has seen major growth and development come from constant innovation. Financeit attributes a large part of its growth to partnerships and looks to focus on constantly improving the services it provides: the most convenient and transparent financing for business owners to offer their customers.

Michael Garrity, CEO of Financeit, said, "It's an honour to be recognized among some of the boldest businesses in the country. It's thanks to our team's commitment to financial services, technology and innovation, along with their 'outside the box' thinking during the pandemic, that allows us to continuously improve and expand our offerings."

He continued, "As the country's leading fin-tech, we strive to provide our clients with trusted, transparent services and the most innovative technology-driven financing solutions that will support their sales efforts."

This year has brought many innovation milestones for Financeit. The most recent one in the fin-tech sector is the launch of its Second-Look Advantage program. This new program offers Canadian dealers access to a diversified and expanded financing product which aims to increase consumers chances of approval through a multi-layered approach.

Under the Financeit umbrella, Centah, a workflow management solutions company, announced the launch of its new lead creation and management platform, HomePro Marketplace. This is a full service digital lead generation and CRM platform that provides OEM's and regional service providers with high quality customer leads and booked appointments through multiple lead creation strategies.

About Financeit

Financeit is a market-leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle and retail industries. Financeit's innovative cloud-based technology makes it easy for merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with affordable monthly or bi-weekly payments. The Financeit platform features a fast, transparent application process and has serviced over 9,000 merchant partners across Canada, with over $1 billion in assets under management.

About Canada's Top Growing Companies

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online here: www.tgam.ca/TopGrowing .

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

SOURCE Financeit

For further information: Chenda Noun, Pomp & Circumstance PR, [email protected], 647.801.0836