Financeit Announces National Partnership with Global Leader Samsung

TORONTO, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Financeit, Canada's leading point-of-sale ("POS") financing provider in the home improvement sector, announced a new partnership with Samsung HVAC. Centered around providing Canadians with Better Commerce for Better Living, the FinTech market leader will offer its leading fintech solutions to Samsung HVAC's dealers in Canada.

Samsung HVAC America is the North American headquarters for Samsung's heating and cooling products with distribution channels throughout the United States and Canada. The innovative HVAC company creates leading-edge heating and cooling systems.

The partnership will offer Samsung HVAC dealers access to the first Canadian financing program for its Preferred Dealer program. The robust three-tier program is tailored to equip residential and light commercial HVAC contractors with business, marketing, and sales tools to support the growth and demand of Samsung HVAC products. It offers multiple benefits, including preferred home specialty rates, rebates, lead generation, and post-sale support, among others. Driven by technology and innovation, Samsung HVAC's commitment to its dealer network and consumers is unmatched.

"We are incredibly excited to work with a Canadian financing partner," says Russell Tavolacci, SVP and COO, Samsung HVAC. "Supporting our dealer network is critical at this time and Financeit was recommended by our distributor partners. After a comprehensive national search, we could not be more pleased with our decision. It was a natural fit to partner with a Canadian FinTech leader with a deep understanding of the home improvement space."

"We are extremely proud to announce this strategic partnership with a global technology leader," says Casper Wong, COO, GM, and Co-Founder of Financeit. "It's a monumental achievement for our team that works tremendously hard to serve our businesses and consumers by bringing the most advanced technology and financing solutions to the market. This partnership will allow us to support Samsung HVAC dealers through the Preferred Dealer program and offer custom tier-based options that will help them increase close rates and help put more home improvement projects within reach for consumers."

Samsung HVAC dealers will also have an opportunity to participate in the Financeit exclusive, CleanBC program. The initiative will help support BC residents with everything from heat pump upgrades to more efficient units with 0% interest rate programs.

About Financeit

Financeit is a market-leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle and retail industries. Financeit's innovative cloud-based technology makes it easy for merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with affordable monthly or bi-weekly payment plans. The Financeit platform features a fast, transparent application process and has serviced over 9,000 merchant partners across Canada, with over $1 billion in assets under management. For more information on Financeit, visit www.financeit.io.

About Samsung HVAC

Samsung performs in the HVAC industry globally with business operations in 48 countries. Samsung HVAC is growing their residential and commercial air conditioning business in North America by building, training, and supporting a network of specifying representatives, distributors, and installers. For more information about Samsung HVAC America, visit www.samsunghvac.com.

