Financeit and Lennox Extend Multi-Year Partnership to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later Financing

Financeit will act as the exclusive Canadian financing partner for global HVAC leader, Lennox International

TORONTO, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Following a successful, year-long partnership, Financeit, Canada's leading point-of-sale financing provider in the home improvement sector, has announced that it has entered into an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Lennox International Inc., a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, to be the company's official Canadian financing partner.

The partnership will ensure that Lennox dealers in Canada have access to the full Financeit suite of technology and promotional programs, making the process of upgrading to high-efficiency home comfort units more affordable and flexible for their customers.

"Both of our teams are working towards making HVAC more affordable for Canadians," says Amar Samra, Director of Marketing and Enterprise Partnerships, Financeit. "We're delighted to be able to do that while also helping Lennox dealers gain a competitive edge by adding customized financing programs to their toolbelt. The feedback from both consumers and dealers has been positive and we're looking forward to developing more tools for this industry over the next few years."

Lennox is a leading international provider of climate control products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets, and is known for its premium brands and quality service. As a market leader for innovative products, such as the Dave Lennox Signature Series, Lennox sets the highest quality standards within the industry.

"What became apparent from our partnership with Financeit over the past 12 months was the alignment between our goals and vision," said Valerie Mastalka, Director of Loyalty and Promotions, Lennox International. "Both organizations are committed to offering the best quality and value for our customers. We have received positive feedback from our dealer network on their ability to tap into Financeit's technology, and we are eager to see how this relationship continues to develop."

The announcement is reflective of Financeit's commitment to partnerships, which has fueled the company's growth over the past two years. Most recently, Financeit revealed its new ownership and reported record growth in the first half of 2022, with June exceeding $100M of funded loan originations.

About Financeit

Financeit is a market-leading point-of-sale financing provider servicing the home improvement, vehicle, and retail industries. Financeit's innovative cloud-based technology makes it easy for merchants to increase close rates and transaction sizes with affordable monthly or bi-weekly payment plans. The Financeit platform features a fast, transparent application process and has serviced over 9,000 merchant partners across Canada, with over $2 billion in lifetime originations.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com .

