Finalists chosen for the Mindset Awards 2023

LONDON, ON, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Eight finalists have been announced by the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma for the 2023 Mindset Awards for Mental Health Reporting from a total of 27 entries.

For the Mindset Award for Reporting on the Mental Health of Young People the finalists, in order of publication or broadcast date, are:

Eight finalists have been chosen for the 2023 Mindset Awards for excellence in mental health reporting (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma)

Shari Narine in Windspeaker for: "Child of the foster system uses poetry to help heal from trauma" (April 18, 2023).

Laura Lynch (with Rachel Sanders and Catherine Rolfsen) in CBC Radio's What on Earth for "Emily's story: one activist's journey through climate anxiety" (June 25, 2023).

Erin Anderssen (with Yang Sun, data analysis and graphics) in The Globe and Mail for: "Gen Z spells it out. Young Canadians are fearful about their future. But underneath their existential angst lies an unexpected resilience." (October 28, 2023).

Kenyon Wallace in The Toronto Star for: "Minds Lost in the Maze" within the series The kids aren't all right (October 30, 2023).

Katie Daubs in The Toronto Star for: "Schools aren't making the grade", within the series The kids aren't all right (October 31, 2023).

For the Mindset Award for Reporting on Workplace Mental Health the finalists, in date order, are:

Jana Pruden (with Kasia Mychajlowycz) for "Helen in Hell", episode 2 of a Globe & Mail podcast series In Her Defence (October 10, 2023).

Jeremy Hainsworth in Vancouver is Awesome for a five-part series "Existential crisis: There's a mental health problem in B.C.'s courts" (October 29 - November 2, 2013).

Odette Auger in Windspeaker for "Ask water to help you cope with anger" (November 9, 2023).

Forum president Cliff Lonsdale said: "The greater number of finalists chosen for the award dealing with the mental health of young people reflects a surge of reporting on that topic across the country, which is gratifying to see."

The juries' choices will be announced in April and celebrated at a lunch on May 31 at the Canadian Association of Journalists national conference in Toronto. Winners will receive their prizes from, and discuss their work with, special guest Kevin Newman, journalist and former network TV anchor in Canada and the United States.

The Mindset Award for Reporting on the Mental Health of Young People is sponsored by the Canadian Mental Health Association. The Mindset award for Reporting on Workplace Mental Health is sponsored by Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, a source for journalists and employers alike, courtesy of Canada Life. Sponsors are not involved in the independent adjudication process.

The Forum is an educational charity concerned with the physical and emotional well-being of journalists, their audiences and readers, and those on whom they report. The Mental Health Commission of Canada supports the Mindset and En-Tête guides financially, while the Forum retains editorial control. Aspects of the Forum's work, other than these awards, are supported by The Globe and Mail, CBC News, Sociéte Radio-Canada, KBF Canada and individual donors. Our thanks to CNW for supporting this announcement.

