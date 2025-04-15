OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Arctic Inspiration Prize (AIP) is proud to announce the 2025 finalists—18 Northern teams whose bold ideas and community-driven solutions span food sovereignty, cultural revitalization, language preservation, youth empowerment, and climate leadership. Together, they are eligible for approximately $3.7 million in prize funding—an investment that will drive real change and inspire further contributions from community and institutional partners.

This year's finalists include teams from across the north. Each project reflects the AIP's spirit of "by the North, for the North", with Northern leaders looking for new opportunities through culturally grounded, innovative approaches.

"In every region, Northerners are stepping forward with bold, thoughtful ideas—and the AIP is here to champion them," said Wally Schumann, Chair of the AIP Board of Trustees. "This year saw a record number of nominations, including remarkable submissions from young people. The creativity and drive behind these projects are truly exciting. Being named a finalist is a tremendous achievement. On behalf of the entire AIP community, congratulations to them all."

Finalists will be celebrated – and winners announced – at the 13th Annual Arctic Inspiration Prize Award Ceremony on May 13, 2025, in Ottawa. Ontario, in partnership with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami. If you would like to attend the ceremony, please contact [email protected]. A live stream will also be available (for more information, follow us on social media).

2025 Finalists:

$1 Million Category

Hunting as Livelihood: A Path to Inuit Food Sovereignty (Nunavut)

This project by the Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre in Iqaluit revitalizes hunting as a culturally rooted livelihood and integrates country food into Food Access and Food Skills programs. Formalizing employment for Inuit hunters within the Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre (QCFC), it strengthens Inuit food systems, cultural connections, and addresses the food insecurity crisis through improved access to traditional foods.

SeDNA: Understanding Fish Habitat through eDNA (Nunavut)

SeDNA is a community-driven project aimed at safeguarding Kivalliq Fisheries from climate change and other environmental challenges. This initiative combines Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit with eDNA sampling techniques to assess fish inventories in culturally significant Nunavut lakes. By providing hands-on experience with eDNA sampling and analysis, SeDNA empowers local youth and community members to become environmental stewards and helps build capacity for future generations of Inuit scientists.

Ujjiqsuiniq Search and Rescue Readiness Training Program (Nunavut, Nunavik, Nunatsiavut)

In response to the rising number of land-based emergencies involving youth, the Ujjiqsuiniq program is a tri-regional initiative designed to build Inuit-specific search and rescue (SAR) readiness, skills, and confidence among young people. This project focuses on promoting safety, cultural connection, and long-term well-being through land-based preparedness training. By enhancing SAR capabilities, participants will be better equipped to travel, harvest, work, and live safely on the land, ultimately contributing to the broader socio-cultural health and sustainability of Inuit communities.

Bibia Nàtsät Ku: A Movement to Reclaim Yukon First Nations Midwifery and Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare (Yukon)

Led by Yukon First Nations (YFN), this project will establish a Ku (house) in Whitehorse offering culturally safe, YFN-led midwifery and Sexual and Reproductive Healthcare (SHRC) services. Grounded in Elder guidance, with a focus on Indigenous workforce development and traditional knowledge, Bibia Nàtsät Ku (strong baby house) will not only transform SRHC delivery in the Yukon but will also influence systemic change across the Arctic, helping to shape safer, more culturally appropriate care for Indigenous communities.

Tłı̨chǫ Worlds: A Virtual Reality Hub for Cultural Preservation and Youth Empowerment (Northwest Territories)

Youth in Whatì, NWT will step into immersive VR worlds to learn language, traditions, and land-based skills. Youth will have the opportunity to embark on virtual hunting expeditions with Elders, participate in traditional ceremonies, and experience historical events firsthand. Tłı̨chǫ Worlds combines culture and technology, empowering young people with the tools and training to create their own VR experiences, rooted in their heritage, while building skills for the digital future.

AIP Category Finalists

Ai! Inuktitut Preservation Project (Nunavik)

Heritage Lab leads this AI-powered language preservation project, building dialect-specific tools and educational platforms rooted in Inuit design and youth training. This initiative supports digital sovereignty and expands Inuktitut accessibility across Nunavik and beyond.

Ajunngittutit (Nunavut)

An Inuit-led alternative education model by Pirurqatigiit Resource Centre for neurodiverse and marginalized youth, blending Inuktut revitalization, land-based learning, and hands-on programming to create inclusive learning environments in Nunavut.

Baker Lake Diabetes Prevention and Nutrition Program (Nunavut)

This community health initiative will promote traditional Inuit practices to combat rising Type 2 diabetes rates. Focused on prevention and local empowerment, it reduces reliance on southern medical travel and promotes sustainable, healthy living.

Kitikmeot Community Elder Training Program (Nunavut)

A program to mentor and support the next generation of Elders, ensuring traditional knowledge is passed on. Elders will lead cultural education, language preservation, and support community services rooted in Inuinnait values.

Reviving Inuit Cultural and Traditional Values (Nunavik)

Led by Qimutjuit Men's Association, this project connects youth and Elders through harvesting camps that teach traditional food preparation and survival skills. It addresses food insecurity and revitalizes cultural practices in Kuujjuaraapik.

Cheko – Youth Empowerment Project (Northwest Territories)

A Yellowknife-based program delivering land-based learning, mentorship, and entrepreneurship training for Indigenous youth. Cheko builds skills, networks, and confidence to support long-term careers and self-determined futures.

Tłı̨chǫ Government TV (Northwest Territories)

TGTV is a media platform dedicated to sharing Tłı̨chǫ stories through film, interviews, and community content. By blending modern tools with oral traditions, TGTV empowers Indigenous creators and preserves knowledge for generations.

Youth Prize Finalists

Traditional Sewing and Beading Program (Nunavut)

This youth-led project will teach traditional sewing and beading skills through workshops guided by Elders. It keeps ancestral knowledge alive while building confidence, connection, and creativity in younger generations.

Uniaraqtuq: A Youth Dog Sledding Club in the Beaufort Delta (Inuvialuit Settlement Region)

This club combines land-based education, Inuvialuktun and Gwich'in language learning, and mental wellness through dog sledding. A documentary will capture its impact as youth reconnect with culture, community, and education.

Dehcho Youth Energy Action Council (Northwest Territories)

The Dehcho Youth Energy Action Council (DYEAC) is preparing youth to lead in clean energy. By blending Dene knowledge and technical training, this program nurtures a new generation of climate leaders committed to sustainable and culturally aligned energy futures.

Empowering Northern Voices (Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut)

A gathering that will unite youth across the territories for training in advocacy, leadership, and solutions-building. The initiative will create a strong youth network focused on addressing key issues like mental health, education, and the environment.

The Northern Laughter Movement (Yukon, NWT, Nunavut)

This initiative uses humour and storytelling as tools for wellness, creativity, and leadership. A week-long gathering will equip youth with skills in comedy and narrative-building while offering space for cultural connection and healing.

Wisdom from the Watershed (Northwest Territories)

A documentary project following young Gwich'in hunters and students into the Peel Watershed, capturing climate change impacts through intergenerational storytelling and land-based learning.

Selection

Finalists advance to the AIP's National Selection Committee, which select and announce the Laureates at the AIP's 13th Annual Awards Ceremony. This event will take place on May 13, 2025, in Ottawa, in partnership with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK).

About the Arctic Inspiration Prize

As the largest annual prize in Canada, the Arctic Inspiration Prize (AIP) inspires, enables and celebrates the achievements of the people of the North. The AIP recognizes diverse teams and enables their innovative projects in the fields of education, sustainable housing, health, performing arts, traditional knowledge, language, and science. Each year, the AIP awards: one $1 million prize, up to four prizes of up to $500,000 each, and up to seven youth prizes of up to $100,000 each. The AIP is owned and governed by the northern-led AIP Charitable Trust and is a community of Indigenous organizations, governments, industry, philanthropy, and many other partners from the North and South.

