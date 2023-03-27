LONDON, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Finalists have been chosen in both categories of the En-Tête awards for mental health reporting in French during 2022, offered by the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma. Independent francophone juries are now working to determine the winners and any honourable mentions. The main winner in each category will receive a prize of $1,000.

The finalists for le prix En-Tête for reporting on mental health in the workplace are:

The finalists for le prix En-Téte for reporting on the mental health of young people are:

The 8 finalists were chosen from among 32 entries submitted. Winners will be announced in April and celebrated later at a presentation in Montreal. The main prize winners will be interviewed there about their work, before a live audience, by veteran journalist Raymond Saint-Pierre who was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada last year for his long-standing dedication as a news reporter and his outstanding work as a foreign correspondent. He played a significant role in introducing the En-Tête guide to Quebec journalists in 2014.

The En-Tête and Mindset awards for reporting on the mental health of young people are sponsored by the Canadian Mental Health Association. The En-Tête and Mindset awards for reporting on workplace mental health are sponsored by Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, a source for journalists and employers alike, courtesy of Canada Life.

The Forum is an educational charity concerned with the physical and emotional well-being of journalists, their audiences and readers, and those on whom they report. The Mental Health Commission of Canada supports the En-Tête and Mindset guides financially, while the Forum retains editorial control. Aspects of the Forum's work not related to these awards are supported by The Globe and Mail, CBC News, Société Radio-Canada, KBF Canada and individual donors. Our thanks to CNW for supporting this announcement.

