Mar 27, 2023, 10:00 ET
LONDON, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Finalists have been chosen in both categories of the En-Tête awards for mental health reporting in French during 2022, offered by the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma. Independent francophone juries are now working to determine the winners and any honourable mentions. The main winner in each category will receive a prize of $1,000.
The finalists for le prix En-Tête for reporting on mental health in the workplace are:
- Charles-Éric Blais-Poulin and Marissa Groguhé for "Vague de suicides chez les artisans de la scène : Quand le rideau tombe à jamais" - La Presse, January 29, 2022.
- Mélissa Guillemette for "Dans les dédales de la honte" - Québec Science, March 2022.
- Alexis Gacon for "Des ateliers d'intégration sociale et professionnelle pour schizophrènes" - Radio-Canada, March 27, 2022.
- Dominique Degré for "Last Call : une industrie qui a soif de modération" - Radio-Canada, December 9,2022.
The finalists for le prix En-Téte for reporting on the mental health of young people are:
- Rose St-Pierre for "Se regrouper en familles aux besoins atypiques" - Radio-Canada, August 9, 2022.
- Angie Landry and Rachel Del Fante for: "Les risques de s'autodiagnostiquer un trouble de santé mentale avec les réseaux sociaux" - Radio-Canada, August 18, 2022.
- Ariane Lacoursière for "Quand l'anxiété ronge les jeunes" - La Presse, October 2, 2022.
- Olivia Lévy for "La danse peut réparer les gens" - La Presse, December 8, 2022.
The 8 finalists were chosen from among 32 entries submitted. Winners will be announced in April and celebrated later at a presentation in Montreal. The main prize winners will be interviewed there about their work, before a live audience, by veteran journalist Raymond Saint-Pierre who was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada last year for his long-standing dedication as a news reporter and his outstanding work as a foreign correspondent. He played a significant role in introducing the En-Tête guide to Quebec journalists in 2014.
The En-Tête and Mindset awards for reporting on the mental health of young people are sponsored by the Canadian Mental Health Association. The En-Tête and Mindset awards for reporting on workplace mental health are sponsored by Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, a source for journalists and employers alike, courtesy of Canada Life.
The Forum is an educational charity concerned with the physical and emotional well-being of journalists, their audiences and readers, and those on whom they report. The Mental Health Commission of Canada supports the En-Tête and Mindset guides financially, while the Forum retains editorial control. Aspects of the Forum's work not related to these awards are supported by The Globe and Mail, CBC News, Société Radio-Canada, KBF Canada and individual donors. Our thanks to CNW for supporting this announcement.
For further information: Please see the Forum website (https://www.journalismforum.ca) or contact Jane Hawkes, Executive Producer, Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma, 1-519 852-4946, [email protected]
SOURCE Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma
Share this article