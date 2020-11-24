Finalists announced for 2021 autoTRADER.ca Awards
Nov 24, 2020, 13:08 ET
Jury of over 20 automotive journalists select finalists for Canada's most in-depth automotive awards
TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The finalists for the 2021 autoTRADER.ca Awards, Canada's foremost expert-led automotive awards, were announced today. The awards recognize vehicles for their value, innovation, performance, comfort, technology and ultimate desirability.
As a trusted source for consumer automotive research needs, autoTRADER.ca approaches awards from the perspective of a car buyer. Canadian auto awards are typically limited to feature models that have been redesigned that year, while the autoTRADER.ca Awards consider every new vehicle available on the market, capturing the most in-depth selection of vehicles available to Canadians in 2021. When it comes to what separates a good car from an "award-winning car", the standout vehicles for autoTRADER.ca are models the jury tested extensively and would, without a doubt, recommend to Canadians.
To identify the finalists for the 2021 awards, over 20 expert automotive journalists evaluated and tested more than 350 vehicles before voting for the top contenders in each category. This year, the autoTRADER.ca Awards will celebrate vehicles from 22 categories, including three Best Overall picks starting February 1, 2021.
"We are thrilled to announce the finalists for the 2021 autoTRADER.ca Awards," says Jodi Lai, editor-in-chief, autoTRADER.ca. "The awards are designed to help Canadians make confident and informed decisions when they look to buy their next vehicle. That's why we take great pride in the comprehensive analysis that goes into selecting the best vehicles Canadians can trust."
The jury, many of whom also sit on judging panels for the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), the prestigious North American Car/Truck/Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) and World Car/Truck/Utility Vehicle of the Year (WCOTY), will evaluate finalists against 12 specific criteria. Criteria include overall excellence, value, innovation, technology and features, user-friendliness, performance, engineering excellence, driver satisfaction, design, safety, quality and efficiency – weighted according to the segment of the vehicle being awarded.
The list of the top finalists in each category are as follows:
2021 autoTRADER.ca Awards Finalists
Cars
Subcompact Car
2021 Chevrolet Bolt
2021 Chevrolet Spark
2021 Kia Rio/Rio 5-Door
2021 Mini Cooper 3-Door/5-Door
2021 Nissan Versa
Compact Car
2021 Mazda3/3 Sport
2021 Toyota Corolla/Corolla Hatchback
2021 Honda Civic Sedan/Hatchback
2021 Hyundai Elantra
2021 Volkswagen Golf
Family Sedan
2021 Honda Accord
2021 Toyota Camry
2021 Hyundai Sonata
2021 Subaru Legacy
2021 Mazda6
Wagon
2021 Volvo V60/V60 Cross Country
2021 Mercedes C-Class Wagon
2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo
2021 Mercedes E-Class Wagon
2021 Audi A6 Allroad/RS 6 Avant
Compact Luxury Car
2021 Genesis G70
2021 BMW 3 Series/4 Series
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2021 Audi A4
2021 Acura TLX
Large Luxury Car
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
2021 Porsche Panamera
2021 BMW 5 Series
2021 Genesis G80
2021 Genesis G90
Performance Car Under $50,000
2021 Mazda MX-5
2021 Ford Mustang
2021 Hyundai Veloster N
2021 Honda Civic Si/Civic Type R
2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI
Performance Car Over $50,000
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
2021 Porsche 911
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman
2021 Toyota GR Supra
2021 Mercedes-AMG GT
2021 Jaguar F-Type
SUVs & Minivans
Subcompact SUV
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer
2021 Hyundai Kona
2021 Kia Seltos
2021 Mazda CX-30
2021 Subaru Crosstrek
2-Row SUV
2021 Honda CR-V
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
2021 Mazda CX-5
2021 Subaru Outback
2021 Toyota RAV4
3-Row SUV
2021 Kia Telluride
2021 Hyundai Palisade
2021 Toyota Highlander
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe/GMC Yukon
2021 Subaru Ascent
Luxury Subcompact SUV
2021 Volvo XC40
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
2021 Lexus NX
2021 Audi Q3
2021 BMW X2
Luxury 2-Row SUV
2021 Audi Q5
2021 BMW X3/X4
2021 BMW X5/X6
2021 Lexus RX
2021 Porsche Macan
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC
2021 Volvo XC60
Luxury 3-Row SUV
2021 BMW X7
2021 Cadillac Escalade
2021 Genesis GV80
2021 Lincoln Aviator
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Minivan
2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan/Pacifica
2021 Honda Odyssey
2021 Kia Sedona
2021 Toyota Sienna
Trucks
Mid-Size Truck
2021 Toyota Tacoma
2021 Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon
2021 Honda Ridgeline
2021 Jeep Gladiator
2021 Ford Ranger
Full-Size Truck
2021 Ram 1500
2021 Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Toyota Tundra
Green Vehicles
Green Vehicle Under $50,000
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid/RAV4 Prime
2021 Kia Soul EV
2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV
2021 Hyundai Kona Electric
2021 Nissan Leaf
Green Vehicle Over $50,000
2021 Porsche Taycan
2021 Audi e-tron
2021 Polestar 2
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
2021 Jaguar I-Pace
To learn more about category finalists and the award evaluation process including breakdown of the criteria on what makes a winning car, visit autoTRADER.ca/Awards.
