Finalists announced for 2021 autoTRADER.ca Awards

Jury of over 20 automotive journalists select finalists for Canada's most in-depth automotive awards

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The finalists for the 2021 autoTRADER.ca Awards, Canada's foremost expert-led automotive awards, were announced today. The awards recognize vehicles for their value, innovation, performance, comfort, technology and ultimate desirability.

As a trusted source for consumer automotive research needs, autoTRADER.ca approaches awards from the perspective of a car buyer. Canadian auto awards are typically limited to feature models that have been redesigned that year, while the autoTRADER.ca Awards consider every new vehicle available on the market, capturing the most in-depth selection of vehicles available to Canadians in 2021. When it comes to what separates a good car from an "award-winning car", the standout vehicles for autoTRADER.ca are models the jury tested extensively and would, without a doubt, recommend to Canadians.

To identify the finalists for the 2021 awards, over 20 expert automotive journalists evaluated and tested more than 350 vehicles before voting for the top contenders in each category. This year, the autoTRADER.ca Awards will celebrate vehicles from 22 categories, including three Best Overall picks starting February 1, 2021.

"We are thrilled to announce the finalists for the 2021 autoTRADER.ca Awards," says Jodi Lai, editor-in-chief, autoTRADER.ca. "The awards are designed to help Canadians make confident and informed decisions when they look to buy their next vehicle. That's why we take great pride in the comprehensive analysis that goes into selecting the best vehicles Canadians can trust."



The jury, many of whom also sit on judging panels for the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), the prestigious North American Car/Truck/Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) and World Car/Truck/Utility Vehicle of the Year (WCOTY), will evaluate finalists against 12 specific criteria. Criteria include overall excellence, value, innovation, technology and features, user-friendliness, performance, engineering excellence, driver satisfaction, design, safety, quality and efficiency – weighted according to the segment of the vehicle being awarded.

The list of the top finalists in each category are as follows:

2021 autoTRADER.ca Awards Finalists



Cars

Subcompact Car

2021 Chevrolet Bolt

2021 Chevrolet Spark

2021 Kia Rio/Rio 5-Door

2021 Mini Cooper 3-Door/5-Door

2021 Nissan Versa



Compact Car

2021 Mazda3/3 Sport

2021 Toyota Corolla/Corolla Hatchback

2021 Honda Civic Sedan/Hatchback

2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Volkswagen Golf

Family Sedan

2021 Honda Accord

2021 Toyota Camry

2021 Hyundai Sonata

2021 Subaru Legacy

2021 Mazda6

Wagon

2021 Volvo V60/V60 Cross Country

2021 Mercedes C-Class Wagon

2021 Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

2021 Mercedes E-Class Wagon

2021 Audi A6 Allroad/RS 6 Avant

Compact Luxury Car

2021 Genesis G70

2021 BMW 3 Series/4 Series

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2021 Audi A4

2021 Acura TLX

Large Luxury Car

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2021 Porsche Panamera

2021 BMW 5 Series

2021 Genesis G80

2021 Genesis G90

Performance Car Under $50,000

2021 Mazda MX-5

2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Hyundai Veloster N

2021 Honda Civic Si/Civic Type R

2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Performance Car Over $50,000

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Porsche 911

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman

2021 Toyota GR Supra

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT

2021 Jaguar F-Type



SUVs & Minivans

Subcompact SUV

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

2021 Hyundai Kona

2021 Kia Seltos

2021 Mazda CX-30

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

2-Row SUV

2021 Honda CR-V

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2021 Mazda CX-5

2021 Subaru Outback

2021 Toyota RAV4

3-Row SUV

2021 Kia Telluride

2021 Hyundai Palisade

2021 Toyota Highlander

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe/GMC Yukon

2021 Subaru Ascent

Luxury Subcompact SUV

2021 Volvo XC40

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2021 Lexus NX

2021 Audi Q3

2021 BMW X2

Luxury 2-Row SUV

2021 Audi Q5

2021 BMW X3/X4

2021 BMW X5/X6

2021 Lexus RX

2021 Porsche Macan

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC

2021 Volvo XC60

Luxury 3-Row SUV

2021 BMW X7

2021 Cadillac Escalade

2021 Genesis GV80

2021 Lincoln Aviator

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Minivan

2021 Chrysler Grand Caravan/Pacifica

2021 Honda Odyssey

2021 Kia Sedona

2021 Toyota Sienna

Trucks

Mid-Size Truck

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon

2021 Honda Ridgeline

2021 Jeep Gladiator

2021 Ford Ranger

Full-Size Truck

2021 Ram 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado/GMC Sierra

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Toyota Tundra

Green Vehicles

Green Vehicle Under $50,000

2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid/RAV4 Prime

2021 Kia Soul EV

2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2021 Hyundai Kona Electric

2021 Nissan Leaf

Green Vehicle Over $50,000

2021 Porsche Taycan

2021 Audi e-tron

2021 Polestar 2

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

2021 Jaguar I-Pace

To learn more about category finalists and the award evaluation process including breakdown of the criteria on what makes a winning car, visit autoTRADER.ca/Awards .

About TRADER Corporation

TRADER Corporation is a trusted Canadian leader in online media, managing automotive consumer marketplaces. The company's primary online destinations include: autoTRADER.ca ™ and autoHEBDO.net ™. autoTRADER.ca offers the largest inventory of new cars and used cars in Canada, receiving over 25 million average monthly visits to the marketplace and more than 6 million mobile app downloads. Visitors buy or sell cars, trucks or other motorized vehicles quickly, easily and conveniently. Buyers can search based on vehicle model, make, colour and geographic location to find the deal that is right for them. autoTRADER.ca is also an online destination for auto enthusiasts, featuring news and reviews from award-winning automotive journalists. Follow autoTRADER.ca on Facebook , Twitter , and on YouTube .

SOURCE autoTRADER.ca

For further information: Jessica Huynh, [email protected], 647-985-5378; Gage Knox, [email protected], 647-537-7017