FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES SPRING 2023 EVENT AND MEDIA APPEARANCES

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company, today announced upcoming event appearances and media coverage for Spring 2023.

EVENTS

Filament CEO and Co-Founder Benjamin Lightburn has been invited to speak at MAPS Psychedelic Science Conference in Denver . Mr. Lightburn will participate in a panel entitled "The Future of Psychedelic Manufacturing" on Friday, June 23 .

Mr. Lightburn will also speak at the Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference in San Francisco on May 15, with a presentation titled "The Natural Advantage: A Novel Approach to Approval."

MEDIA

On Wednesday, April 27 , at 8:10 a.m. ET , Mr. Lightburn will appear on CTV's Your Morning to discuss the Company's recent development of GMP MDMA capsules.

, Filament was featured in The Globe & Mail, highlighting the recent development of pharmaceutical grade MDMA. On Monday, April 17 , Mr. Lightburn spoke to CKNW Global News Radio about Filament's efforts to improve access to MDMA for mental health treatment. Click here to listen.

VIRTUAL INVESTOR UPDATE

On Thursday, May 18 , at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET , Filament will host a virtual update for shareholders and investors.

Contact Anna Cordon at [email protected] to RSVP.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines. We are paving the way with the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

Learn more at www.filament.health and on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

