FILAMENT HEALTH ANNOUNCES SHIPMENTS OF BOTANICAL PSILOCYBIN TO FOUR COUNTRIES FOR CLINICAL INVESTIGATION

Research institutions in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Belgium, including Johns Hopkins University, will study PEX010, Filament's botanical psilocybin drug candidate

VANCOUVER, BC, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) ("Filament" or the "Company"), a clinical‐stage natural psychedelic drug development company, announced that since March 1, 2024 it has shipped its botanical psilocybin drug candidate, PEX010, to four countries for clinical trials at leading research institutions. PEX010 will be studied in Canada, the United States, Belgium, and Israel, for a range of mental health indications such as cannabis use disorder, depression, anxiety, and alcohol use disorder.

"Filament Health is one of the largest - if not the largest - supplier of psilocybin globally," said Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Lightburn. "We are incredibly proud to facilitate potentially life-saving research around the world with our consistent production of standardized, GMP botanical psilocybin."

Filament has completed shipments of PEX010 to Johns Hopkins University for a clinical trial studying cannabis use disorder and to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for a trial studying the treatment of pain in cancer patients. In Belgium, Filament has supplied PEX010 to Ghent University which will examine its effects for the treatment of anxiety and mood disorder, and to Brugmann University Hospital which will study PEX010 for alcohol use disorder. In Canada, University Health Network plans to begin a Phase II clinical trial studying PEX010 for treatment-resistant depression, and the University of Calgary will study PEX010 for alcohol use disorder. In Israel, Jerusalem Center for Mental Health will investigate Filament's drug candidate for depression and anxiety in terminal illnesses.

"Successfully navigating such a broad range of regulatory bodies is a significant achievement for Filament," said Chief Operating Officer, Lisa Ranken. "I am particularly proud of our team's agility with the European Medicines Agency's new Clinical Trials Information System."

PEX010 is currently authorized for investigation in 30 clinical trials worldwide for 13 indications.

ABOUT FILAMENT HEALTH (OTCQB:FLHLF) (NEO:FH) (FSE:7QS)

Filament Health is a clinical-stage natural psychedelic drug development company. We believe that safe, standardized, naturally-derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and our mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines. We are paving the way with what we believe to be the first-ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements and information contained herein may constitute "forward‐looking statements" and "forward‐looking information," respectively, under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward‐looking information can be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as, "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‐looking statements or information. The forward‐looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of Filament regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements regarding the Company are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Filament to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, including status of patent applications and the ability to secure patents. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐ looking statements and forward‐looking information. Filament will not update any forward‐ looking statements or forward‐looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

