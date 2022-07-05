Fiji's national airline introduces direct flights to Vancouver

Fiji Airways says Bula Canada!!

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Fiji Airways, Fiji's national carrier, has announced it will fly direct from Nadi to Vancouver in Canada from November 2022. The destination will be the 20th direct international service provided by Fiji Airways' world class fleet.

From November 25th 2022, Fiji Airways will fly direct to and from Vancouver twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Andre Viljoen says the airline has managed to introduce a new market because of the company's strong rebound since the country's borders opened on December 1st , 2021.

"This is a very exciting development as we continue to explore ways to maximize returns, not just for Fiji Airways, but for the tourism industry and the Fijian economy. Canada represents a new market with immense potential for tourism, trade and of course re-connecting Fijian families."

"The Fijian diaspora in Canada is approximately 80,000 - people who have not been able to see their loved ones for two years and are eager to fly home. Fiji Airways now provides them with a more convenient means to do just that."

"Our new route is strategically timed to offer Canadians an escape from the cold winter to a beautiful Fijian paradise, promising warm tropical weather, world class hospitality, excellent in-flight service and a comfortable modern aircraft fleet," Mr Viljoen said.

Mr. Viljoen adds that the national carrier is also strategizing for the long term with a robust business model that ensures that Fiji Airways is able to meet future challenges and continue to bring in revenue.

"Returning to the skies doesn't just mean resuming existing routes. If we are to strengthen ourselves and grow as a business, we must invest in new markets and solidify our networks. Vancouver was the ideal choice for us."

When commercial flights commence in November, Fiji Airways will offer a limited number of seats at an introductory return fare of $CAD599*, direct from Vancouver to Nadi. Additionally, these same passengers, when making their bookings can choose to fly to the airline's four major destinations in Australia and three major destinations in New Zealand, at no extra cost.

Additional benefits such as the 'My Bubble' and 'My Island' seating arrangements allow passengers to purchase an extra seat or row in economy for extra space and comfort. My Island comes with a mattress topper, Business Class pillow, additional blanket and seat belt extension.

If November is too long to wait, passengers in Vancouver will also have the chance to book a one-off promotional direct flight to Nadi on 9th August at a discounted price of $CAD599* with a return flight via Los Angeles or San Francisco.

Visit www.fijiairways.com for more details. *Conditions apply.

Please click here to access Fiji Airways images. For interview or media enquiries please contact [email protected]

From Nov 25, 2022 flight schedule as follows: It will be on Fridays and Mondays:

Flight # From To Departure Arrival Aircraft Type FJ880 Nadi Vancouver 10:15PM 1:20PM A330 FJ881 Vancouver Nadi 9:40PM 5:30AM+2 A330

Promo Flight

Flight # Date From To Departure Arrival Aircraft Type FJ880 9thAugust 2022 Nadi Vancouver 7:00PM 10:45AM A330 FJ881 10thAugust 2022 Vancouver Nadi 10:40PM 4:55AM +2 A330

About Fiji Airways

Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways Group comprises of Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline and its subsidiaries: Fiji Link, its domestic and regional carrier, Pacific Call Comm Ltd, and a 38.75% stake in the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi.

From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 64 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 1000 employees, and earns revenues of over FJD$1 billion (USD $460m) pre-COVID. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013.

SOURCE Fiji Airways