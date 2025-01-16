Fiji Airways Unveils Huge Sale to Fiji, Australia, New Zealand and Beyond!

NADI, Fiji, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Fiji Airways , Fiji's national airline, has launched incredible flight deals for Canadian travelers looking to escape the winter chills for tropical thrills.

Until February 7, 2025, Fiji Airways is offering significant savings on round-trip airfares to some of the world's most sought-after destinations, including the pristine beaches of Fiji, the Great Barrier Reef in Cairns, the iconic landmarks of Sydney, the vibrant streets of Auckland and beyond.

Available on select travel dates, travelers can Fly from Vancouver, Canada to:

Fiji (Nadi) from just CAD $999 , on a Roundtrip VALUE fare

(Nadi) from just CAD , on a Roundtrip VALUE fare Australia from CAD $1339 , on a Roundtrip VALUE fare

from CAD , on a Roundtrip VALUE fare New Zealand from CAD $1339 , on a Roundtrip VALUE fare

from CAD , on a Roundtrip VALUE fare Tonga & Western Samoa from CAD $1599 , on a Return VALUE fare

All economy value fares include one checked bag of up to 30kg, a carry-on bag of up to 7kg, complimentary meals, beverages, and in-flight entertainment, with additional fare options available for those seeking added perks and convenience.

The sale ends February 7, 2025 and is valid for select travel dates across 2025, with limited seats available. Terms and conditions apply.

Travelers can book now on fijiairways.com or through a local travel agent to experience Fiji Airways' award-winning hospitality.

"This time of year is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of discounted airfares and plan your travel adventures for the year ahead. We're excited to offer these incredible deals, making it easier than ever for Canadians to discover the warmth and beauty of Fiji or explore vibrant destinations like Australia and New Zealand" said Fiji Airways CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen.

Fiji Airways connects directly to 26 international destinations from its hub in Nadi, Fiji and offers seamless one-stop connections for Canadians to popular cities including but not limited to:

Australia : Sydney , Melbourne , Brisbane , Adelaide , Canberra and Cairns from 10th April 2025

: , , , , and Cairns from New Zealand : Auckland , Wellington , Christchurch

: , , The South Pacific: Tonga , Western Samoa

About Fiji Airways:

Fiji Airways has been named SKYTRAX Best Airline in Australia and the Pacific 2024 for two consecutive years and is ranked 14th in SKYTRAX Global Top 100 Airlines. The airline was also awarded Best Airline Staff, Best Cabin Crew, Best Economy Class and Best Business Class Onboard Catering in Australia and the Pacific at the 2024 SKYTRAX awards. Fiji Airways has also received the esteemed Five Star Major Airline Award at the 2024 APEX Official Airline Ratings™, an award the airline has been recognised with for three consecutive years.

Founded in 1951, the Fiji Airways airline group comprises Fiji Airways, Fiji's international airline, and its wholly-owned domestic and regional subsidiary, Fiji Link. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 15 countries (including code-share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and New Caledonia. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 70 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 2000 employees, and earns revenues of over FJD$1.7 billion (USD $770m) in 2023. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit www.fijiairways.com for more information.

