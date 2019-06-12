FIJEV Appoints Canadian Liz Palmer to Board of Directors

*The International Federation of Wine and Spirits Journalists and Writers



TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The International Federation of Wine and Spirits Journalists and Writers (FIJEV) announced the appointment of Liz Palmer, to its board of directors effective May 15, 2019.

On May 15, 2019, in Bordeaux, the members of the FIJEV association met at Vinexpo Bordeaux for a Board of Directors meeting and with the assembly of members voting to elect six (6) new members to the Board of Directors.

Toronto-based Liz Palmer is an international recognized wine journalist, author and influencer with extensive board experience.

"I feel fortunate and thrilled to be part of the FIJEV board. With my extensive background in the wine industry and proven track record for driving growth and strategy, I feel I can be invaluable to FIJEV, its members and partners in this new digital environment."

Along with the appointment of Liz Palmer, FIJEV'S board is comprised of 12 international members:

Fabrizio Bucella (BE)

(BE) Bernard Burtschy (FR) vice-president

(FR) vice-president Frédéric Galtier (ES) treasurer

Michael Hornickel (DE) vice-president

(DE) vice-president Wolfgang Junglas (DE) president

(DE) president Margarita Lozano Ruiz (ES)

(ES) Anne Meglioli (IT) secretary general

(IT) secretary general José Luis Murcia Garcia (ES)

(ES) Elizabeth Palmer (CA)

(CA) Stephen Quinn (UK)

(UK) Serge Tchekhov (EN)

Charlotte van Zummeren (NL)

About Liz Palmer

Liz is a wine journalist and author of The Ultimate Guide To Champagne, which has won three international awards. She has also been named one of the top global wine and spirits influencers for 2018 and 2019. Liz is also the founding President of Les Dames d'Escoffier – Ontario Chapter, and founder of UPSocial Wine & Spirits Agency a digital marketing platform company for wine and spirits brands.

About FIJEV

The International Federation of Wine and Spirit Journalist and Writers/Fédération Internationale des Journalistes et Écrivains des Vins et Spiritueux (FIJEV) is a French non-profit association created in 1987 and is based in Paris. Its goal is to promote contacts between wine journalists and writers all over the world and to defend their profession. Beyond providing an international press card, aims at helping its members to establish contacts to editors, newspapers and magazines in other countries; assure the recognition of its members by the producers, publishers, public relations' organisations and all members of the trade; create contacts between organisations of the wine and spirit business organising press presentation (events, tours) and its journalist members; defend its journalist members and the freedom of the press; respect of a common code of ethic.

FIJEV has members in 60 countries.

