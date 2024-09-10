Canadian Wine Expert Liz Palmer to Deliver Keynote on Digital Branding at the 8th UN Tourism Global Conference on Wine Tourism in Yerevan, Armenia

Liz Palmer will present a keynote titled "Strategies for Crafting and Preserving a Strong Digital Brand for the Wine Tourism Industry." Drawing on her extensive expertise in wine journalism and digital marketing, Palmer will offer wine tourism stakeholders and delegates 10 Key Strategies for strengthening their digital brands. These strategies will ensure their online presence is future-proof, adaptable, and well-positioned to meet the evolving demands of international wine travelers in 2025 and beyond.

The conference will also feature leading figures in the wine and tourism industries, including:

Gevorg Papoyan , Minister of Economy, Republic of Armenia

, Minister of Economy, Republic of Sophie Pallas , Director of External Relations, International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV)

, Director of External Relations, International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) Zurab Pololikashvili , Secretary-General, UN Tourism

, Secretary-General, Carolina Fuller , Head of Hospitality Department, Catena Zapata ( Argentina )

, Head of Hospitality Department, Catena Zapata ( ) Andrei Chistol , State Secretary, Ministry of Culture of Moldova

, State Secretary, Ministry of Culture of Zaruhi Muradyan , Executive Director, Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia

, Executive Director, Vine and Wine Foundation of Nina Kovač , Tourism Product Development Team Leader, USAID Turizam ( Bosnia and Herzegovina )

, Tourism Product Development Team Leader, ( ) Victoria Aslanyan , CEO, Golden Grape ArmAs ( Armenia )

, CEO, Golden Grape ArmAs ( ) Juan Parodi , Co-Founder, Community Hackers ( Spain )

, Co-Founder, Community Hackers ( ) Alder Yarrow , Consultant and Wine Writer, Vinography ( USA )

, Consultant and Wine Writer, Vinography ( ) Eric Wagnon , Founder and CEO, VinTrail Pro ( France )

, Founder and CEO, VinTrail Pro ( ) Jochen Heussner , Digitalization Expert ( Italy )

, Digitalization Expert ( ) Sandra Carvão, Director of Market Intelligence, Policies and Competitiveness, UN Tourism

The UN Global Wine Tourism Conference will feature a diverse agenda combining sessions, interactive workshops, and hands-on masterclasses. The event will begin on September 11 with a tour of Yerevan's key landmarks, accompanied by a tasting of Armenian wines at a local winery.

The September 12 conference will include discussions on digital storytelling, e-commerce strategies, and innovations in wine tourism, followed by practical workshops.

One of the highlights will be the masterclasses on September 13, hosted by some of Armenia's top wineries. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the historic Areni-1 cave, the world's oldest known winery, and learn about sustainable tourism at Alluria Wines.

"I'm honored to share my knowledge and experiences with fellow wine tourism professionals and industry leaders at this prestigious global gathering," said Liz Palmer. "In today's digital age, a strong online brand is essential for wineries and wine regions to connect with travellers and showcase their unique offerings. I look forward to discussing strategies that can help elevate the industry's digital presence and drive sustainable growth."

About Liz Palmer:

Liz Palmer is a respected Canadian wine journalist, award-winning author, and global influencer renowned for her expertise in wine and digital marketing. She is celebrated for bridging the gap between traditional wine culture and contemporary digital strategies.

