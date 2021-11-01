Fighting Blindness Canada and FYidoctors Partner to Step Up Vision Loss Research

"We are proud to partner with FBC on such a worthwhile endeavour," said Dr. Alan Ulsifer, Chair and CEO of FYidoctors. "With more than eight million Canadians estimated to be living with an eye disease and at risk of losing their sight, we are privileged to help further research and empower brilliant minds who study and identify causes, treatments and cures for vision loss."

Set for Saturday, November 13th, the Eye on the Cure event will assemble five promising vision researchers to present their finalist projects to a panel of esteemed judges as they vie for award funding—not unlike popular reality-style TV shows such as CBC's Dragon's Den. Votes from the panel of judges (including FYidoctors' Dr. Ulsifer, Dr. Michel Cayouette, Chair of the FBC Scientific Advisory Board and Professor at the University of Montréal, along with Fighting Blindness Canada Board of Directors Chair Tara James) and select Academy of FBC supporters, will determine the top researcher and project. The winner of the event's top prize, the 2021 Eye on the Cure Researcher to Watch Award, will walk away with $50,000 in project funding. Hosting the event is Global News Health Reporter Jamie Mauracher. FYidoctors is supporting the friendly, head-to-head competition with prizing, marketing & promotional support as part of its Enhancing Life Foundation mandate, which provides backing for industry causes and community initiatives.

"We are extremely proud to launch this unconventional vision research, head-to-head friendly, funding competition called "Eye on the Cure" where the audience gets to vote on which project wins the award," said Fighting Blindness Canada President & CEO Doug Earle. "FYidoctors' stepping up to be the presenting partner made the difference to raise awareness of vision research but also to support promising researchers early in their career. Ultimately a step closer in building capacity for Canadian vision research."

The event will be streamed on November 13th to a virtual audience of supporters. Those viewers will be eligible to vote remotely for the Heathbridge People's Choice Award of $30,000, with the remaining researchers walking away with $10,000 to fund their respective projects. All event details and ticket purchasing info can be found at www.FBCEyeOnTheCure.ca

FYidoctors is Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization. Doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient-focused, the organization concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care and medical aesthetics treatments along with patient-centric products and services. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2020 and 2021, the organization operates over 280 locations across the country. Rooted in a mission to enhance life, FYidoctors supports a wide array of philanthropic causes and initiatives. Through numerous community-centric programs and the Enhancing Life Foundation, FYidoctors enhances the lives of Canadians both inside and outside its clinic doors. For information, please visit www.fyidoctors.com

Fighting Blindness Canada (FBC) is the largest charitable funder of vision research in Canada. We offer hope to Canadians by funding the best, most promising research that is driving treatments and cures for blinding eye diseases. Over our 47-year history, we have contributed over $40 million to the development of sight-saving cures and treatments for blinding eye diseases. All the research we fund supports our goal of understanding why vision loss occurs, how it can be slowed or stopped, and how it can be restored. Together, let's move research forward. Visit fightingblindness.ca or call 1-800-461-3331 to learn more.

