Fiera Capital reports September 2019 preliminary assets under management

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or "the Firm"), a leading independent asset management firm, today reported its preliminary estimate of assets under management ("AUM") of approximately C$166.1 billion as at September 30, 2019, an increase of C$16.6 billion, or 11.1%, compared to AUM of C$149.5 billion as at June 30, 2019.

As at September 30, 2019, the distribution of AUM by market is C$94.2 billion for Institutional, C$33.5 billion for Private Wealth, and C$38.4 billion for Retail.









(in C$ billions) AUM as at Q-o-Q Change Y-o-Y Change Markets September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (in $B) (%) (in $B) (%) Institutional 94.2 80.2 76.4 14.0 17.5% 17.8 23.3% Private Wealth 33.5 32.8 31.0 0.7 2.1% 2.5 8.1% Retail 38.4 36.5 36.1 1.9 5.2% 2.3 6.4% Total 166.1 149.5 143.5 16.6 11.1% 22.6 15.8%

The recently closed acquisitions of Foresters Asset Management Inc., Integrated Asset Management Corp. and Natixis Investment Managers Canada Corp. added C$11.2 billion, C$2.0 billion and C$1.8 billion in AUM, respectively. Of the combined C$15.0 billion, approximately C$13.2 billion was attributed to the Institutional market and C$1.8 billion to the Retail market.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with approximately C$166.1 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019. The Firm provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified offerings and outstanding service. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Firm's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Firm's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

