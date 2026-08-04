FIERA CAPITAL NAMES NICHOLAS SMART LEAD PORTFOLIO MANAGER OF ITS CANADIAN EQUITY STRATEGIES

New senior appointments add investment experience while preserving continuity across Fiera's Canadian equity strategies

MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Firm") (TSX: FSZ) today announced that Nicholas Smart, CFA, has been appointed Lead Portfolio Manager, Canadian Large Cap Equities, assuming lead portfolio management responsibility for the Firm's Canadian Equity, Canadian Equity Core, Canadian Equity Ethical, Canadian Equity Fossil Fuel Free and Canadian Equity Dividend strategies. The Firm has also made additions to the investment team to deepen investment expertise and strengthen research capabilities.

Mr. Smart has been with Fiera Capital since 2016 and previously served as Co-Lead of the Firm's Canadian Large Cap strategies. He has been involved with the flagship strategy since its inception, providing direct continuity of investment knowledge, fundamental research, and portfolio oversight.

The incoming new members joins from a leading Canadian institutional asset manager and one of the country's largest managers of Canadian equity assets. They possess 20 years of industry experience and extensive expertise in strategies that closely mirror Fiera's investment philosophy and process for Canadian equities.

Mr. Smart's appointment follows the termination for cause of Nessim Mansoor in connection with alleged breaches of his duty of loyalty and Fiera Capital's Code of Conduct.

"Nick brings extensive knowledge of the portfolios and the investment process that supports these strategies. By adding senior professionals with complementary experience, we are creating a stronger and more resilient team structure around him -- preserving the continuity clients value while adding greater perspective, and capacity, " said Maxime Ménard, Global President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiera Capital.

The investment philosophy, research framework, proprietary models, objectives, benchmarks, and portfolio guidelines of the Canadian equity strategies remain unchanged. Mr. Smart retains responsibility for all investment decisions, supported by the broader Canadian equity team, Fiera Capital's institutional investment platform, and the governance of the Firm's Global Investment Office, which continues to oversee performance, investment risk, and resourcing.

"Clients invest in these strategies because of a disciplined, fundamental, and long-term approach to Canadian equities," said Mr. Smart. "That philosophy and process continues uninterrupted. The additional experience joining the team will enhance our ability to assess companies, challenge investment assumptions, and make thoughtful portfolio decisions on behalf of our clients."

About Nicholas Smart

Lead Portfolio Manager, Canadian Large Cap Equities

Nicholas Smart is Lead Portfolio Manager, Canadian Large Cap Equity, and manages the Canadian Equity, Canadian Equity Core, Canadian Equity Ethical, Canadian Equity Fossil Fuel Free and Canadian Equity Dividend investment strategies.

Nicholas has over 15 years of investment industry experience and joined Fiera Capital in 2016. He has held progressively senior roles within the firm's Canadian Equities team over the past decade. Prior to joining Fiera Capital, he worked on Canadian Equity and Global Small Cap mandates at a Canadian life insurance and financial services company.

Nicholas graduated from Carleton University with a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom). He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

About Fiera Capital's Canadian Equities

Fiera Capital's Canadian Equities strategies offer active exposure to Canadian companies through a disciplined, research-driven investment approach. With over C$17.2 billion in AUM as of June 30, 2026, this suite of strategies seeks to deliver competitive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles by investing in high-quality, attractively valued businesses, and by emphasizing long-term absolute returns. Alongside the flagship Canadian strategy, several related strategies are available to qualified Canadian purchasers, including those with specific core, dividend, ethical fossil fuel-free and quantitative mandates.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to the relevant registrations, an exemption from such registrations and/or the relevant product is registered or exempt from registration.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's Affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-authorities.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including the Company's Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

Media Contact: Yasmine Sardouk, 514-299-1669