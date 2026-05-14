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MONTREAL, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT), in person only.

Meeting Details

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026 Time: 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Location: (in person only) Centre Mont-Royal 2200 Mansfield Street Montreal, Quebec, Canada H3A 3R8

Members of the public are invited to attend the in-person Meeting as guests, on a listen-only basis, by signing in as a guest upon their arrival at the Meeting.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital (TSX: FSZ) is a leading independent asset management firm with a global presence. Fiera Capital delivers disciplined, high-conviction solutions across public and private markets, differentiated by award-winning investment teams, aiming to create lasting value and stability in dynamic global markets. Fiera Capital's vision is to be the partner of choice for clients seeking performance and the home of people who deliver it.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR), Tokyo (Japan) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to the relevant registrations, an exemption from such registrations and/or the relevant product is registered or exempt from registration.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's Affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please visit https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-authorities.

To learn more about Fiera Capital, visit FieraCapital.com. Additional information about Fiera Capital, including its most recent Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

For Further Information: Analysts and Investors, Natalie Medak, Director, Investor Relations, Fiera Capital Corporation, 416 360 4822, [email protected]; Media Inquiries, Yasmine Sardouk, Senior Vice President, Investment Marketing and Corporate Communications, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 299-1669, [email protected]