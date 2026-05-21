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MONTREAL, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company"), a leading independent asset management firm, announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 9, 2026 were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2026.

Each of the four (4) nominees proposed as class A directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the holders of class A subordinate voting shares of the Company and the proxyholders of that class. The voting results for the election of the class A directors are the following:

Class A Directors Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Annick Charbonneau 16,029,088 80.20 3,958,276 19.80 Gary Collins 15,888,845 79.49 4,098,519 20.51 Dawn Madahbee Leach 16,458,815 82.35 3,528,549 17.65 François Olivier 16,636,861 83.24 3,350,503 16.76

Each of the eight (8) nominees proposed as class B directors were elected by the sole holder of class B special voting shares, Fiera Capital L.P. The voting results for the election of the class B directors are the following:

Class B Directors Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Beverly M. Bearden 19,412,401 100 0 0 John Braive 19,412,401 100 0 0 Jean-Guy Desjardins 19,412,401 100 0 0 Benoit Desjardins 19,412,401 100 0 0 Lucie Martel 19,412,401 100 0 0 Guy Masson 19,412,401 100 0 0 Jean C. Monty 19,412,401 100 0 0 Norman M. Steinberg 19,412,401 100 0 0

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital (TSX: FSZ) is a leading independent asset management firm with a global presence. Fiera Capital delivers disciplined, high-conviction solutions across public and private markets, differentiated by award-winning investment teams, aiming to create lasting value and stability in dynamic global markets. Fiera Capital's vision is to be the partner of choice for clients seeking performance and the home of people who deliver it.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR), Tokyo (Japan) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to the relevant registrations, an exemption from such registrations and/or the relevant product is registered or exempt from registration.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's Affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please visit https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-authorities.

To learn more about Fiera Capital, visit FieraCapital.com. Additional information about Fiera Capital, including its most recent Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

For Further Information: Analysts and Investors: Natalie Medak, Director, Investor Relations, Fiera Capital Corporation, 416 360-4822, [email protected]; Media Inquiries: Yasmine Sardouk, Senior Vice President, Investment Marketing and Corporate Communications, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 299-1669, [email protected]