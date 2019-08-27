Fiera Capital Corporation Announces Termination of Canadian Convertibles Plus Fund

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (the "Manager" or the "Company"), the manager of Canadian Convertibles Plus Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: CCI.UN), announced today that the Fund will be terminated on or about September 26, 2019.

As set out in the Fund's declaration of trust, the Fund does not have a fixed termination date but the Manager may terminate the Fund without the approval of unitholders if the Manager believes it is no longer economically practical to continue the Fund or that it would be in the best interests of the Fund to do so. Given the current size of the Fund and its related expenses, the Manager has determined that it is in the best interest of the Fund to terminate the Fund. Following the satisfaction of, or provision for, all liabilities of the Fund, the net assets of the Fund will be distributed to the unitholders of the Fund on a pro rata basis and the Fund will be terminated.

It is expected that the units of the Fund will be delisted from the TSX on or about September 19, 2019.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with approximately C$149.5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. The firm provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified offerings and outstanding service. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the firm's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

