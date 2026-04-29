MONTREAL, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") announced today that Maxime Ménard has returned to his role as Global President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, following a medical leave of absence.

Gabriel Castiglio, who served as Interim Global Chief Executive Officer during Mr. Ménard's leave, resumes his role as Executive Director, Global Chief Operating Officer.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire Fiera Capital team, I am delighted to welcome Maxime back," said Jean-Guy Desjardins, Founder of Fiera Capital and Executive Chair of the Board. "Maxime has the full confidence of the Board, and we look forward to the continued execution of our strategic priorities under his leadership. I also want to thank Gabriel Castiglio for his steady and effective stewardship during the interim period, and the broader leadership team for its dedication throughout."

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital (TSX: FSZ) is a leading independent asset management firm with a global presence. Fiera Capital delivers disciplined, high-conviction solutions across public and private markets, differentiated by award winning investment teams, aiming to create lasting value and stability in dynamic global markets. Fiera Capital's vision is to be the partner of choice for clients seeking performance and the home of people who deliver it.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR), Tokyo (Japan) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to the relevant registrations, an exemption from such registrations and/or the relevant product is registered or exempt from registration.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's Affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please visit https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-authorities.

To learn more about Fiera Capital, visit FieraCapital.com. Additional information about Fiera Capital, including its most recent Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

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