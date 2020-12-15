/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital") (TSX: FSZ) announced today that it intends to terminate imaxx Global Fixed Pay Fund (the "Fund") effective on or about March 19, 2021 (the "Termination Date"). Effective today, December 15, 2020, the Fund is closed to new purchases including purchases through existing pre-authorized contribution plans. Unitholders may redeem or switch their units of the Fund up to the close of business on the Termination Date.

As the Fund prepares to terminate, it may no longer be fully invested in accordance with its stated investment objectives outlined in the simplified prospectus. Fiera Capital will waive any short-term trading fees and redemption fees chargeable in connection with redemptions or switches of units of the Fund prior to the Termination Date.

Unitholders who do not redeem or switch their units by the Termination Date will receive proceeds equal to their proportionate share of all property and assets of the Fund attributable to the applicable class of the Fund they own, which is expected to be the class net asset value per unit on the Termination Date multiplied by the number of units held.

Registered plan unitholders who do not redeem or switch their units by the Termination Date and who hold their units in client name will be switched to units of imaxx Short Term Bond Fund in lieu of receiving their proceeds in cash. In such case, Class A0, Class A3 or Class A4 unitholders will receive Class A units of imaxx Short Term Bond Fund and Class F0, Class F3 or Class F4 unitholders will receive Class F units of imaxx Short Term Bond Fund. Fiera Capital will waive any redemption or switch fees payable in connection with effecting this switch.

Fiera Capital is a leading independent global asset management firm with approximately C$177.7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The Company provides institutional, private wealth and retail clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage .

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Fiera Capital Corporation, Vincent Bruzzese, Assistant Vice President, Dealer and Client Service, Retail Markets, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514-954-3331, [email protected]

