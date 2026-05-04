MONTREAL, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: FSZ) is pleased to announce the completion of a private placement of a senior subordinated unsecured debenture in a principal amount of $100 million (the "Debenture") to Fonds de solidarité FTQ issued at par, concurrently with the redemption of its 6.00% senior subordinated unsecured debenture due June 30, 2027, previously issued to Fonds de solidarité FTQ, at its principal amount of $100 million.

The Debenture bears interest at a rate of 7.40% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, and will mature on April 30, 2031. The Debenture will be redeemable in whole or in part at the Company's option, before April 30, 2030, at a price equal to the principal plus accrued and unpaid interest and a premium calculated in accordance with the terms of the Debenture and, on or after April 30, 2030, at par plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The Company will have the option to satisfy the redemption price or repay the principal amount of the Debenture due at redemption or maturity and pay interest on the Debenture on each interest payment date by issuing and delivering freely tradeable Class A subordinate voting shares. The Debenture will not be convertible into Class A subordinate voting shares at the option of the holder. The Debenture ranks pari passu with the Company's 7.75% senior subordinated unsecured debentures due June 30, 2030.

"We are pleased to refinance our debenture with Fonds de solidarité FTQ, a valued long-term partner. This refinancing is aligned with our objective of maintaining a prudent and flexible capital structure. It strengthens our ability to execute on our priorities while continuing to position Fiera Capital for long-term, sustainable value creation." said Lucas Pontillo, Executive Director, Global Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Strategy at Fiera Capital.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a global presence. Fiera Capital delivers disciplined, high-conviction solutions across public and private markets, differentiated by award winning investment teams, aiming to create lasting value and stability in dynamic global markets. Fiera Capital's vision is to be the partner of choice for clients seeking performance and the home of people who deliver it.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR), Tokyo (Japan) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to the relevant registrations, an exemption from such registrations and/or the relevant product is registered or exempt from registration.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's Affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please visit https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-authorities.

To learn more about Fiera Capital, visit FieraCapital.com. Additional information about Fiera Capital, including its most recent Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to future events, or future performance reflecting management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including, without limitation, business and economic conditions, outlook and trends, Fiera Capital's growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, objectives, plans and strategic priorities (including more specifically objectives relating to Fiera Capital's capital structure), initiatives such as those related to sustainability, the redemption of the Debenture, and other statements that do not refer to historical facts. Forward-looking statements may include comments on Fiera Capital's objectives, strategies to achieve these objectives, expected financial results or dividends, and the outlook for the Company's businesses, as well as for the Canadian, American, European, Asian and other global economies. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on factors and assumptions it considers to be reasonable based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements may typically be identified by words or expressions such as "assumption", "continue", "estimate", "forecast", "goal", "guidance", "likely", "plan", "objective", "outlook", "potential", "foresee", "project", "strategy", "target", and other similar words or expressions or future or conditional verbs (including in their negative form) such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "seek", "should", "strive" and "would".

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, which makes it possible for actual results or events to differ materially from management's expectations and that predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, conclusions or statements will not prove to be accurate. As a result, the Company does not guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's objectives, strategies, expectations, plans and business outlook as well as the anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned, however, that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

A number of important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Fiera Capital's control, could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, conclusions or statements expressed in such forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, risks related to: investment performance and investment of the assets under management ("AUM"), AUM concentration related to strategies sub-advised by PineStone Asset Management Inc., key employees, the asset management industry and competitive pressure, reputational damage, litigation, regulatory compliance, client commitment and redemption, reliance on information technology and telecommunications systems and potential failure of or disruption to those systems, employee misconduct or error, insurance coverage, third-party relationships, conflicts of interest, privacy issues, investment valuation and model, limitations of enterprise risk management, environmental and social issues, acquisitions and disposals, the pace of the growth in Fiera Capital's AUM, indebtedness, market rates and prices, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, recession, credit, liquidity, taxation, ownership structure and potential dilution, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Annual Information Form of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the heading "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" or discussed in other materials filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material factors and assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including, without limitation: management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, the successful completion of strategic transactions, acquisitions, divestitures or other growth or optimization strategies, the accuracy of estimates, assumptions and judgments under applicable accounting policies, and the absence of any material change in accounting standards and policies applicable to the Company, the absence of material variation in interest rates, the absence of any significant changes to the Company's effective tax rate, investment returns being in line with the Company's expectations and consistent with historical trends, the absence of unexpected changes in the economic, competitive, asset management, legal or regulatory environment or actions by regulatory authorities that could have a material impact on the business or operations of the Company or its business partners, the absence of significant fluctuations in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and other currencies (including the U.S. dollar and the pound sterling), and the non-materialization of risk factors or other factors mentioned above or discussed elsewhere in this press release or discussed in other materials filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca that could influence the Company's performance or results.

Readers are cautioned that the preceding list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and that other risks and uncertainties could affect the Company. Additional risks and uncertainties, including those not currently known to Fiera Capital or currently deemed immaterial, could also have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, operations or financial results. When relying on forward-looking statements in this press release, or in any other disclosure made by Fiera Capital, investors and others should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties listed above, along with other potential events that could affect the Company's financial condition, operations, performance or results.

Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release describe management's expectations as at the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after that date. Fiera Capital does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf in order to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

For further information: Analysts and investors: Natalie Medak, Director, Investor Relations, 416-884-4236, [email protected]; Media inquiries: Yasmine Sardouk, 514-299-1669, [email protected]