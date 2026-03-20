MONTREAL, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital" or the "Company") announced today that Maxime Ménard, Global President and Chief Executive Officer, is taking a medical leave of absence, effective immediately. The Company expects Mr. Ménard to return to his role.

The Board of Directors has appointed Gabriel Castiglio, Executive Director and Global Chief Operating Officer, as Interim Global Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Castiglio has been with the Company since 2019.

"On behalf of the Board and everyone at Fiera Capital, I want to wish Maxime well and a full recovery and look forward to welcoming him back," said Jean-Guy Desjardins, Founder of Fiera Capital and Executive Chair of the Board. "Gabriel has the full confidence of the Board. He brings deep knowledge of our business, sound judgment, and the leadership required to guide the firm during this period. Our focus on serving clients and executing our strategic priorities remains unchanged."

Fiera Capital's leadership team will work closely with Mr. Castiglio to ensure continuity across all areas of the business.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia and the Middle East. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), Hong Kong (SAR) and Abu Dhabi (ADGM).

Each affiliated entity (each an "Affiliate") of Fiera Capital only provides investment advisory or investment management services or offers investment funds in the jurisdictions where the Affiliate is authorized to provide services pursuant to the relevant registrations, an exemption from such registrations and/or the relevant product is registered or exempt from registration.

Fiera Capital does not provide investment advice to U.S. clients or offer investment advisory services in the U.S. In the U.S., asset management services are provided by Fiera Capital's Affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult https://www.fieracapital.com/en/registrations-and-exemptions.

Additional information about Fiera Capital, including the Company's Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to future events reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs including, without limitation, regarding the expected return of Mr. Ménard. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on factors and assumptions it considers to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, including factors and assumptions regarding Mr. Ménard's health and recovery.

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, which makes it possible for actual events to differ materially from management's expectations or statements will not prove to be accurate. As a result, the Company does not guarantee that any forward–looking statement will materialize and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material factors and assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or forming an expectation, including without limitation management's perceptions of expected future developments.

Forward-looking statements in this document describe management's expectations as of today and, accordingly, are subject to change after that date. Fiera Capital does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by it or on its behalf in order to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

Media Contact: Yasmine Sardouk, [email protected], 514-299-1669