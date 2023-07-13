Fielding returns to the Victory Circle at the 2023 Honda Indy Toronto

BEAMSVILLE, ON and TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Fielding Estate Winery returns to the Honda Indy Toronto as the Official Sparkling Wine & Cider partner and the Official Sparkling Wine of Victory Circle. This year race-goers will also have the opportunity to enjoy Fielding Original Craft Cider at the 35th annual event taking over Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto, July 14-16, 2023.

Curtis Fielding, president of Fielding Estate Winery, former NASCAR Pinty's Series driver who began racing at age 18 in his hometown of Minden, Ont., is happy to bring Fielding Estate Winery's Traditional Method Sparkling Brut back to the Honda Indy Toronto Victory Circle for the second year in a row. On Sunday, July 16, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES podium finishers will share the victory circle celebrations of this motorsport tradition once again with bottles of the exceptional Fielding product in hand.

"This event is one of Canada's best in racing fan's social calendars. This year Fielding Original Craft Cider is the Official Cider Partner and will be served at the concession stands," said Fielding. "We are excited to continue our relationship with the Honda Indy Toronto and showcase our award-winning wines and cider to fellow racing enthusiasts."

Fielding and his family love being at the track as well as their winery. Fielding Estate Winery is open year round to the public, one hour from Toronto in beautiful Beamsville, with stunning views of the vineyards and Lake Ontario.

The Honda Indy Toronto is an unforgettable weekend for the whole family. Thunder Alley will be filled with numerous activities and interactive displays including Honda World. With expanded food and drink options, including Fielding Original Craft Cider at concessions and Fielding Estate Wines poured in the trackside suites, as well as additional festival gathering points, the upgrades to the 2023 experience are numerous.

For more information about Fielding Estate Winery, Fielding Craft Cider and award winning Traditional Method Sparkling Brut visit FieldingWines.com for tasting notes, recipe pairings and online ordering.

About Fielding Estate Winery:

Fielding Estate Winery is a unique, award-winning winery with an inviting atmosphere located in Beamsville on the Niagara Benchlands. Fielding's Muskoka-inspired wine lodge is nestled at the foot of the Niagara Escarpment and offers stunning views across the winery's vineyard to Lake Ontario and Toronto's skyline. This vista is the dominating feature as you sample of some of Ontario's finest VQA wines and craft ciders.

For further information: Media Contacts: Heidi Fielding, Director of Marketing, [email protected], 905.563.0668 ext. 221; Curtis Fielding, President, [email protected], 905.563.0668 ext. 222