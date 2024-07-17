Fielding Estate Winery returns to Victory Circle at the 2024 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

BEAMSVILLE, ON and TORONTO, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Fielding Estate Winery returns to the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto for the third year in a row as the Ofﬁcial Wine & Cider partner and the Ofﬁcial Sparkling Wine of Victory Circle. This year, race-goers can enjoy Fielding Original Craft Cider at the 36th annual event at Exhibition Place in Downtown Toronto, July 19-21, 2024.

Fielding Estate Winery Exterior (CNW Group/Fielding Estate Winery)

Curtis Fielding, president of Fielding Estate Winery and former NASCAR Pinty's Series driver who began racing at age 18 in his hometown of Minden, Ont., is thrilled to bring Fielding Estate Winery's Traditional Method Sparkling Brut back to the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto Victory Circle. On Sunday, July 21, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES podium ﬁnishers will share this motorsport tradition's victory circle celebrations once again with bottles of the award-winning Gold medal Fielding product in hand.

"This event is one of Canada's best in racing fan's social calendars. This year, Fielding Original Craft Cider is the Ofﬁcial Cider Partner and will be served at the concession stands," said Fielding. "We are excited to be back for our 3rd year with the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto and showcase our award-winning wines and cider to fellow racing enthusiasts."

Former Grape King Curtis Fielding loves bringing his family and winery friends to the track. Each year, our customers' enthusiasm for the Indy Race weekend grows. The Fieldings look forward to bringing the best of Beamsville to Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto this weekend. Curtis is very proud, as his team recently won 2 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze from the National Wine Awards of Canada. Heidi Fielding shares, "Fielding Estate Winery is open year-round to the public, one hour from Toronto in beautiful Beamsville, where you can enjoy stunning vineyards and Lake Ontario views. Our summers are great for sipping and relaxing with live music on weekends, and the Winter Wine Dome experience is a unique way to enjoy a wine or cider ﬂight and our light bites menu."

The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is an unforgettable weekend for the whole family. Thunder Alley will be ﬁlled with numerous activities and interactive displays. Fielding Estate Wines and Fielding Craft Ciders will be poured in the trackside suites, and Cider will also be poured in the suites and in the General Admission Kiosks.

For more information about Fielding Estate Winery, Fielding Craft Cider and award-winning Traditional Method Sparkling Brut, visit FieldingWines.com for tasting notes, recipe pairings and online ordering.

About Fielding Estate Winery:

Fielding Estate Winery is a unique, award-winning winery with an inviting atmosphere located in Beamsville on the Niagara Benchlands. Fielding's Muskoka-inspired wine lodge is nestled at the foot of the Niagara Escarpment and offers stunning views across the winery's vineyard to Lake Ontario and Toronto's skyline. This vista is the dominating feature as you sample of some of Ontario's finest VQA wines and craft ciders.

SOURCE Fielding Estate Winery

Media Contacts: Heidi Fielding - Director of Marketing, [email protected], 905.563.0668 ext. 221; Curtis Fielding - President, [email protected], 905.563.0668 ext. 222