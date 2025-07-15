Fielding Estate Winery is back as the Official Sparkling Wine & Cider Partner and the Official Sparkling Wine of Victory Lane

BEAMSVILLE, ON and TORONTO, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The 37th annual event taking over Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto, July 18-20, 2025. Curtis Fielding, President of Fielding Estate Winery and a former NASCAR PINTY'S SERIES driver began racing at the age of 18 in his hometown of Minden, Ont. He is happy to bring Fielding Estate Winery's Traditional Method Sparkling Brut back to the Toronto Honda Indy Winner's Circle for the fourth consecutive year.

Fielding Estate Winery Exterior (CNW Group/Fielding Estate Winery)

The winery is celebrating its' 20th year of producing award-winning small lot wines and is pleased to welcome Indy enthusiasts to the winery. Open year-round and just one hour from Toronto in beautiful Beamsville, enjoy stunning views of the vineyards and Lake Ontario. Fielding and his family love being at the track, "this event is one of Canada's best in a racing fan's social calendar! Once again, Fielding Original Craft Cider is the Official Cider Partner and will be served at the concession stands.

On Sunday, July 20, podium finishers will share the Winner Circle celebrations and motorsport tradition with their Fielding Traditional Method Sparkling in hand. The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto is an unforgettable weekend for the whole family. It's a fan-packed weekend of racing, interactive entertainment, food trucks, autograph sessions, and more. Including Fielding Original Craft Cider at concessions and Fielding Estate Wines poured in the Trackside Suites.

For more information about Fielding Estate Winery, Fielding Craft Cider, and award-winning Traditional Method Sparkling Brut, tasting notes, recipe pairings, online ordering and summer events, including live music and 20th-anniversary celebrations, visit FieldingWines.com

About Fielding Estate Winery

Fielding Estate Winery is an award-winning, family-owned and operated winery celebrating 20 years of operation in 2025. Enjoy some of Ontario's finest VQA wines and craft ciders in an inviting atmosphere located in Beamsville on the Niagara Benchlands. Fielding's Muskoka-inspired wine lodge is nestled at the foot of the Niagara Escarpment, offering stunning views across the winery's vineyard to Lake Ontario and Toronto's skyline.

Media Contacts: Heidi Fielding - Director of Marketing, [email protected], 905.563.0668 ext. 221; Curtis Fielding - President, [email protected], 905.563.0668 ext. 222