Field Effect Wins Three Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

Hot Company in Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Field Effect

Best Product in Security Training: Field Effect's Cyber Range ® training and simulation platform

Most Innovative in SMB Cybersecurity: Field Effect and its Covalence® threat monitoring, detection, and response platform

Differentiating itself in the market through a holistic approach, Field Effect is on a mission to simplify cyber security and empower SMBs through innovative, easy-to-use technology.

"From the beginning, we've been very intentional about developing technology that provides enterprise-grade cyber security protection for SMBs without the barriers of price and complexity," said Matt Holland, Founder, CEO, and CTO of Field Effect. "Today, we're honored to receive recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine for our work solving these challenges for business of all sizes."

The company's flagship product, Covalence, raises the MDR bar with a complete end-to-end solution that protects an organization's entire threat surface against cyber threats and vulnerabilities. Covalence takes it even further by providing its threat data and analysis as clear, actionable alerts to help businesses identify, prioritize, and remediate threats.

Field Effect's Cyber Range cyber security training platform is equally unique, designed to easily and effectively prepare teams for incident response. It provides an easy-to-use, feature-rich virtual training environment to simulate real-world conditions and train, rehearse, and practice threat scenarios to learn and enhance cyber skills.

"Field Effect embodies three major qualities that our judges look for as winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "Field Effect is a cyber security innovator that is making a significant difference by providing the technology and products to help businesses of any size defend their operations against cybercrime."

The Global InfoSec Awards look for innovators beyond companies with the largest customer bases and revenues, recognizing products and services that demonstrate compelling technologies and value propositions. Judges are certified information systems security professionals (CISSPs) and certified ethical hackers (CEHs), voting based on their independent review of each solution provider.

For more information about Field Effect's award wins, read our blog.

