Field Effect prepares for hypergrowth, welcomes new Chief Financial Officer

Prior to joining Field Effect, Hunter was CFO at Fullscript one of Canada's fastest growing companies. He also served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and CFO at Privacy Analytics (PA) and had lead responsibility for the negotiation and sale of the company to IMS Healthcare in May 2016. In addition, Hunter has worked as a C-level officer, advisor and consultant to many of Ottawa's successful technology companies inclusive of Skywave Mobile, Nimcat Networks and TenXc Wireless.

"We are very excited to welcome Peter to Field Effect as our CFO," said Matt Holland, Field Effect's founder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). "As we enter this next phase of rapid global growth, Peter's experience will be instrumental in helping us prepare the company for the maturity of a publicly traded company, and ultimately, helping further our mission to make intelligence-grade cyber security accessible to every company in the world."

Hunter worked as a practicing public accountant for many of Ottawa's telecom, ecommerce and SaaS companies over the past 30 years. In these roles his focus has been on finance, legal affairs, regulatory compliance, business development, operations and mergers and acquisitions.

"My initial plan after leaving Fullscript was to slow down and gain some perspective on what was next in my life... But then I was introduced to Matt and Andrew (Loschmann, Co-Founder and COO) at Field Effect, and I knew right away that I had to jump on the train," said Hunter. "I truly believe that Field Effect has something special. The business model makes sense, the product-market fit is excellent, and there's absolutely no one better suited to build a global cyber security company."

Hunter will play a major role in helping to prepare Field Effect for massive international growth and put the company on the map as the leading cyber security company in the world.

Field Effect has differentiated itself from other cyber security solutions providers with its holistic approach to cyber security. The company's flagship product Covalence is a complete end-to-end managed detection and response solution created especially for small and medium businesses (and priced for them) yet strong enough to protect the most complex networks in the world.

To learn more about Field Effect, visit https://fieldeffect.com/

About Field Effect

Field Effect believes businesses of all sizes deserve powerful cyber security solutions to protect them. The company's threat monitoring and protection, incident response, security training, and consulting services are the result of years of research and development by the brightest talents in the cyber security industry. For more information, visit https://fieldeffect.com/.

SOURCE Field Effect

For further information: Media Contact: Jane Harwood, Director of Marketing, [email protected], +1-506-378-0177