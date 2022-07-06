Field Effect partners with ENFOCOM to provide simulation-based cyber security training at the University of Calgary

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Field Effect, a global cyber security company, today announced a partnership with ENFOCOM to provide cyber range-based training and exercises with the Canadian Cyber Assessment, Training and Experimentation (CATE) Centre at the University of Calgary (UCalgary).

ENFOCOM opened the CATE Centre as Canada's first multi-use facility for academic, commercial and aerospace defence. The CATE Centre is part of a consortium between UCalgary, Raytheon Canada and ENFOCOM.

At the core of the CATE Centre is a cyber range platform and training content provided by ENFOCOM in partnership with Field Effect. The highly customizable cyber range is a virtual environment that can emulate complex real-world cybersecurity scenarios to facilitate training, assessments, experimentation and multi-purpose integration labs.

Students at UCalgary began using the cyber range in classes and labs in April 2022. "The CATE Centre will give our students access to state-of-the-art technology to help grow their skill sets in cybersecurity," said Dr. Kristin Baetz, PhD, dean of the Faculty of Science at UCalgary. "Students can enact a variety of curriculum-based scenarios to prepare, simulate, detect, analyze, contain, eradicate and recover from realistic cyberattacks."

"The Field Effect Cyber Range® platform was chosen after a highly competitive review process. In addition to having a market-leading cyber range platform, Field Effect stood out as a partner that would go beyond supporting the cyber range use by the university and help us grow our business. We are partnering with Field Effect to develop individual and team training scenarios and exercises that will help protect businesses from cyberattacks and ensure they have the skills to respond," said Herbert Fensury, CEO of ENFOCOM.

With the addition of the Field Effect Cyber Range, ENFOCOM is expanding to address two key cybersecurity challenges.

The first is the workforce skills gap. According to the Technation Job Availability Heatmap, there are more than 2,400 open cybersecurity jobs in Alberta. The combination of ENFOCOM's expertise and the Field Effect Cyber Range platform will power upskilling programs for cyber professionals and bootcamps to train new entrants into cyber careers.

The second challenge is the growing threat of cyberattacks. Aviva Canada's 2022 Risk Insights Report ranked cybersecurity and cyber incidents as the second biggest risk facing Canadian businesses. ENFOCOM will use the cyber range to enable security teams to develop skills to recognize and respond to cyberattacks using realistic, team-based training scenarios.

"We are excited to partner with ENFOCOM to make cybersecurity training and exercises at the CATE Centre a success," said Mark Gaudet, VP of Simulation Technologies at Field Effect. "We've been impressed with ENFOCOM, their vision and their ability to deliver. Within a month of racking servers, they had installed the Field Effect Cyber Range and developed and delivered an ethical hacking course."

About ENFOCOM

ENFOCOM, based in Calgary, helps companies improve their cybersecurity posture to prevent them from being the next target of a cyber-attack by providing innovative cybersecurity consulting, penetration testing and training services. ENFOCOM has over 20 years experience in delivering solutions for commercial, academic and aerospace defence customers.

For more information, visit enfocom.com.

About Field Effect

Field Effect, a global cyber security company, is revolutionizing the industry by bringing advanced cyber security solutions and services to businesses of all sizes. After years of research and development by the brightest in the business, we have pioneered a holistic approach to cyber security. Our complete Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, flexible simulation-based training platform, and expert-led professional services form a unified defence that results in superior security, less complexity, and immediate value. We build solutions that are sophisticated, yet easy to use and manage, so every business owner can get the hands-free cyber security they expect and the sleep-filled nights they deserve.

For more information, visit fieldeffect.com.

