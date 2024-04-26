Field Effect announces COO with corporate chops and go-to-market success

Tech veteran Dave Curley joins Field Effect

OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Global cybersecurity company Field Effect has hired a Chief Operating Officer and his extensive experience and success in go-to-market strategy shows the company is ramping up for its next growth surge.

Dave Curley brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience to the table with a deep background leading revenue, product, operations, and services teams in organizations large and small.

Most recently, Curley was the Chief Revenue Officer at Assent Compliance Inc., a leader in supply chain sustainability management solutions where he helped grow revenue by 400% in just over five years. Previously, Curley spent over two decades as an executive in marketing and sales at various technology companies.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dave to Field Effect," said Matt Holland, founder and CEO of Field Effect. "Not only will his extensive experience, strategic vision, and passion for excellence be a major asset to the company in this role, but his cool, calm and collected approach to business echoes our company's operating mode. He fits in already."

Having also dedicated time as a board member, presenter, and mentor, Curley has a proven track record of finding innovative approaches to tackle new challenges, driving growth for organizations, and providing insight and guidance to those around him.

"Field Effect has exactly what it takes—the people, drive, and technology—to compete with the biggest cybersecurity companies in the industry," said Curley. "I'm excited to help drive Field Effect forward and continue to create real, positive change in such a vital industry."

Backed by steadfast leadership, unparalleled technology, and an unbeatable workforce, Field Effect continues to propel forward on its unwavering mission of protecting businesses of all sizes from cyber threats.

For more information about Field Effect, visit fieldeffect.com.

SOURCE Field Effect

For further information: Media Contact: Jane Harwood, [email protected], 506-378-0177