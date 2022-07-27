Field Effect and iSpire partner to shield small and midsized businesses from cyber attacks

iSpire to expand managed security service with Field Effect's MDR solution, Covalence, to better protect Canadian businesses.

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Field Effect today announced a new partnership with managed security service provider iSpire. This partnership gives iSpire clients access to Covalence, an end-to-end managed security service that reduces risk, blocks attacks, and provides true peace of mind.

"Smaller businesses want and need the same protection that large enterprises have, but most security solutions today are not suitable because they're too expensive, unmanageable, or both," said Shri Kalyanasundaram, Field Effect's Chief Growth Officer. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with iSpire, an organization that's also hyper-focused on ensuring SMBs have the right protection and support—all at a price that fits."

For over 15 years, iSpire has helped businesses across Canada grow and prosper with cost-effective managed IT solutions. This new partnership will help iSpire offer enhanced security options that not only protect the company's current clients but will be an exciting solution for businesses throughout the Maritimes and Canada.

"As iSpire executes its strategic growth plan, we are excited to expand our already robust cyber security offerings through this new partnership with Field Effect," said Chris Boudreau, iSpire's Chief Strategy Officer. "Having a scalable cyber security solution for both private and public sector organizations is key to affordably securing data, infrastructure, and personal information from hackers."

Field Effect's MDR solution, Covalence, detects and responds to cyber threats across endpoints, cloud services, and networks. Covalence is backed by cutting-edge technology and managed by a team of experts, to protect businesses from the widest range of security threats including vulnerabilities, malware, and malicious activities.

"The iSpire and Field Effect security solutions will now deliver high-level protection and peace of mind for our clients and internal IT teams seeking better security against rising cyber threats." added Boudreau.

About Field Effect Software, Inc.

Field Effect, a global cyber security company, is revolutionizing the industry by bringing advanced cyber security solutions and services to businesses of all sizes. After years of research and development by the brightest in the business, we have pioneered a holistic approach to cyber security. Our complete Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, flexible simulation-based training platform, and expert-led professional services form a unified defence that results in superior security, less complexity, and immediate value for our customers and partners.

For more information about Field Effect: https://fieldeffect.com/

About iSpire

iSpire Inspired Technologies Inc. provides outsourced IT managed services for small and medium size businesses (SMB) throughout Canada. At iSpire our goal is to be more than just a vendor, we are a critical partner for each of our clients. We build a relationship with each of our clients, one that's built on trust. To do that, we listen closely to their needs and always perform in their best interests. Whether the need is to outsource an entire IT department, provide targeted professional services or enhanced cyber security solutions, iSpire is a Trusted Advisor and partner that creates and implements IT solutions that are sized for today, but designed for the business growth of tomorrow.

For more information about iSpire: https://ispire.ca/

SOURCE Field Effect

