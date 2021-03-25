Field Effect and Harris partner to protect customers worldwide from cyber threats

Industry innovators join forces to deliver unparalleled comprehensive cyber protection.

OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Field Effect, a global cyber security company specializing in intelligence-grade protection for small and medium enterprises, and Harris, an international vertical market software provider, have announced their partnership to bring best-in-class security solutions to Harris customers worldwide. This partnership is part of Harris' ongoing commitment to security. Not only will this enhance the security of their own applications, but it will also make it easy for their customers to secure their organizations.

"This partnership is a great fit. Harris understands the emerging needs of their clients and is dedicated to providing them with the highest quality solutions so they can do business efficiently and securely," said Matt Holland, Founder, CEO, and CTO of Field Effect. "Our combined global reach matched with the ease and assurance of our cyber security solution is in perfect alignment to help businesses move forward securely."

Field Effect's managed detection and response solution, Covalence, is the only security solution built and designed from the ground up that makes it easy for small and medium businesses to get comprehensive, sophisticated protection from a single platform. The unique strength of Covalence is that it sees into every aspect of a business' threat surface and aggregates the data from multiple security events into simple, actionable steps, making it fast and easy to prevent and resolve threats.

"Organizations across all industries are realizing that the new cyber security reality is one that cannot be ignored," said Jeff Bender, CEO of Harris. "They find themselves struggling to make sense of the threat, keep up with the pace of change, and find knowledgeable staff. We decided we needed to move beyond helping our customers recover from an attack to helping them prevent one from occurring. This is what led to our partnership with Field Effect, a company that has the knowledge, expertise, solutions, and passion to protect our customers."

The partnership between Harris and Field Effect reflects their ongoing commitment to proactively strengthening the cyber resilience of people, businesses, and organizations around the world.

About Field Effect

Field Effect believes businesses of all sizes deserve powerful cyber security solutions to protect them. The company's threat detection, monitoring, training, and compliance products and services are the result of years of research and development by the brightest talents in the cyber security industry. For more information, visit www.fieldeffect.com

About N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)

Harris acquires vertical market software businesses, manages them using industry best practices, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, Harris has grown extensively from its roots in the utilities, local government, education, and healthcare sectors to operate over 150 businesses globally across more than twenty industries. Harris is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of North America's most active acquirers of software businesses.

SOURCE Field Effect

For further information: Media Contacts : For Field Effect, Jane Harwood, [email protected], 506-378-0177; For Harris, Cam Mahbubian, Chief Technology Officer, [email protected], +1 726-900-8620