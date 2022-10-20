Field Effect and Decisive Group partnership brings a proactive cyber security approach to small and medium-sized businesses

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Field Effect today announced a new partnership with managed security service provider Decisive Group. This partnership gives Decisive Group clients access to Covalence, an end-to-end managed detection and response (MDR) solution that reduces risk, blocks attacks, and provides true peace of mind.

For over 21 years, Decisive Group has provided customers with enterprise technology solutions, services, and support to enable their digital transformation objectives.

"We are very excited to partner with Field Effect," said Mitchell Carkner, Decisive Group's Chief Executive Officer. "Covalence is a world-class modular solution making it a great addition to our cyber security offering here at Decisive Group. I know that the simplicity and effectiveness of this solution will be a force multiplier for our SMB customers."

Field Effect's MDR solution, Covalence, detects and responds to cyber threats across endpoints, cloud services, and networks. Covalence is managed by a team of experts and backed by cutting-edge technology designed to protect businesses from the widest range of security threats including vulnerabilities, malware, and malicious activities.

"We're thrilled to work more closely with the team at Decisive Group," commented Shri Kalyanasundaram, Chief Growth Officer for Field Effect. "Combining Covalence's comprehensive MDR capabilities with the hands-on skills and experience of the team at Decisive Group provides SMBs with a solution tailored to their unique needs."

About Field Effect Software, Inc.

Field Effect, a global cyber security company, is revolutionizing the industry by bringing advanced cyber security solutions and services to businesses of all sizes. After years of research and development by the brightest in the business, we have pioneered a holistic approach to cyber security. Our complete Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, flexible simulation-based training platform, and expert-led professional services form a unified defence that results in superior security, less complexity, and immediate value. We build solutions that are sophisticated, yet easy to use and manage, so every business owner can get the hands-free cyber security they expect and the sleep-filled nights they deserve.

About Decisive Group

Decisive Group designs, builds, and maintains enterprise IT infrastructure and hybrid cloud, as well as managing and protecting data.

Decisive Group engages with customers through a hands-on approach, providing guidance and highly personalized service. Solutions-driven, Decisive Group partners with the world's leading providers of standards-based hardware, software, networking, security, and cloud products with one aim: to optimize processes and improve outcomes for medium and large enterprises.

