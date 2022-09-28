TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) launched Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Fund (the Fund).

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of small capitalization companies located anywhere in the world and aims to achieve long-term capital growth.

"At Fidelity, our focus is on providing investors with a wide array of funds to choose from, to help support their individual financial goals," said Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products and Marketing, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC. "Our new global small cap strategy leverages Fidelity's robust research capabilities and the portfolio managers' bottom-up security selection."

This new Fund will be co-managed by portfolio managers Connor Gordon and Chris Maludzinski. Connor and Chris will aim to uncover value by identifying high quality companies that are mispriced.

Key investor benefits:

Concentrated portfolio - A high conviction portfolio of typically 40-80 small-cap stocks anywhere in the world.

Portfolio Managers

Connor Gordon

Connor Gordon is a portfolio manager and currently manages Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Institutional Trust, which is available to institutional clients.

Mr. Gordon joined Fidelity in 2009 as a research analyst for Fidelity's Canadian equity research team, where he provided research coverage for the industrial, technology and healthcare sectors. From 2013 to 2019 he was a generalist analyst with research responsibilities across all sectors and geographies with a focus on small- and mid-cap securities.

Mr. Gordon holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Finance from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Chris Maludzinski

Chris Maludzinski is a portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments and currently manages Fidelity Global Small Cap Opportunities Institutional Trust, which is available to institutional clients.

Mr. Maludzinski joined Fidelity in 2008 as a research analyst for Fidelity's Canadian equity research team. He has covered the gold, precious metals, coal and consumable fuels, telecommunication services and consumer discretionary sectors. Mr. Maludzinski earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Finance from the University of British Columbia (UBC).

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $187 billion in assets under management (as at September 20, 2022) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products, alternative mutual funds and a high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks and insurance companies.

