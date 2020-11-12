TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity"), one of Canada's top investment management firms, today made the following announcements:

Report of Voting Results

Following virtual special meetings of securityholders of the funds listed below, the voting results are as follows:

Fund Name Matter Voted Upon Result Fidelity Event Driven

Opportunities Fund Merger of Fidelity Event Driven

Opportunities Fund into Fidelity

Canadian Opportunities Fund Approved Fidelity Event Driven

Opportunities Class Merger of Fidelity Event Driven

Opportunities Class into Fidelity

Canadian Opportunities Class Approved Fidelity Event Driven

Opportunities Currency

Neutral Class Merger of Fidelity Event Driven

Opportunities Currency Neutral Class

into Fidelity Canadian Opportunities

Class Approved Fidelity Canadian

Opportunities Class Filing of the restated articles in

connection with the merger of Fidelity

Event Driven Opportunities Class and

Fidelity Event Driven Opportunities

Currency Neutral Class into Fidelity

Canadian Opportunities Class Approved Fidelity Global

Telecommunications Class Filing of the restated articles in

connection with the termination of

Fidelity Global Telecommunications

Class Approved Fidelity Global Small Cap

Class Filing of the restated articles in

connection with the termination of

Fidelity Global Small Cap

Class Approved

Having received the required approval of securityholders of each of the foregoing funds, the mergers and terminations of the foregoing funds are expected to become effective on or around December 4, 2020.

Adjournments:

As Fidelity wishes to provide additional time to consider and respond to investor feedback, the virtual special meetings of securityholders of Fidelity Corporate Bond Class, Fidelity Europe Class, Fidelity International Disciplined Equity Class and Fidelity International Disciplined Equity Currency Neutral Class have been adjourned to November 27, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Investors who have already voted in respect of the resolutions to be considered at the special meetings of those funds will have those votes counted at the adjourned meeting. Investors who have not yet voted are encouraged to do so.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $155 billion in assets under management (as at November 4, 2020) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program.

Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

